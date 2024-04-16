Brawl Stars Bounty game mode allows two teams to compete against each other in a 3v3 setup in which the winner is decided by the number of bounty stars collected by a team. The goal is to collect 20 stars in a 2-minute bout. Each brawler begins with two bounty stars, and when a brawler is defeated, their stars transfer to the opposing team.

Additionally, the brawler responsible for the defeat gains an extra bounty star. Upon respawn, which occurs after 3 seconds, the defeated brawler's bounty stars reset to two. This article provides the list of 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Bounty game mode in 2024.

What are the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Bounty game mode?

1) Piper

Piper brawler (Image via Supercell)

Piper, the sharpshooting maven, starts the list of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Bounty meta. Renowned for her unparalleled precision and devastating long-range attacks, Piper strikes fear into the hearts of her adversaries. Despite her relatively low health pool, her ability to deal massive damage to distant targets makes her an indispensable asset in any Bounty match.

With her Homemade Recipe ability, Piper can swiftly follow up on kills, turning the tide of battle in her team's favor. Furthermore, her Snappy Sniping Star Power grants her the ability to reload instantly upon hitting an enemy, further solidifying her dominance on the battlefield.

2) Angelo

Angelo brawler (Image via Supercell)

The next in this list of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Bounty game mode is Angelo, characterized as the Epic rarity menace. Armed with lightning-fast movement speed and a deadly aim, Angelo swiftly maneuvers around the battlefield, picking off opponents with surgical precision. His ability to cycle his super quickly and provide healing support to his team makes him a meta choice.

Angelo's Stinging Flight Gadget allows him to take flight momentarily, draining health from nearby enemies as he ascends. Paired with his Empower Star Power, which grants him substantial healing within his super's area-of-effect, Angelo proves himself as a versatile and potent contender in Bounty matches.

3) Nani

Nani brawler (Image via Supercell)

In the chaotic landscape of Brawl Stars Bounty matches, Nani stands tall as a master of control and devastation. With her ability to counter sharpshooters and deliver devastating blows, Nani strikes fear into the hearts of her adversaries. Armed with a dangerous Super and the capability to two-shot many opponents, she quickly becomes a nightmare for enemy brawlers in the Bounty meta.

Nani's Return to Sender Gadget provides her with a shield that deflects incoming damage, turning the tables on her attackers. Furthermore, her Autofocus Star Power empowers her Peep drone, allowing it to deal significant damage based on its travel distance. She dominates the battlefield when she is equipped with the best Nani build in Brawl Stars.

4) Belle

Belle brawler (Image via Supercell)

Despite being underrated in the Brawl Stars Bounty meta, Belle emerges as a game-changer with her Hypercharge ability. Armed with long-ranged bolts that bounce between enemies and a Super that marks targets for increased damage, Belle possesses the potential to turn the tide of battle with well-timed plays.

Belle's Nest Egg Gadget serves as a trap, slowing down and damaging opponents who trigger it, while her Positive Feedback Star Power grants her a shield whenever her attacks hit a target. When equipped with the best Belle build in Brawl Stars, she becomes a formidable contender with her strategic prowess in the Bounty matches.

5) Mandy

Mandy brawler (Image via Supercell)

Rounding out our list is Mandy, a brawler with unmatched range and the potential to carry her team to victory. With her ability to control the battlefield from a distance, Mandy stands out as a force to be reckoned with in Brawl Stars Bounty matches. Her super, a long-ranged sugar blast that pierces through enemies and obstacles, can single-handedly turn the tide of battle in her team's favor.

Mandy's Cookie Crumbs Gadget allows her attacks to bypass enemies and walls, which surprises opponent brawlers in combat. Additionally, her In My Sight Star Power increases her attack speed when her focus bar is charged, allowing her to unleash a barrage of candies with unparalleled speed and precision.

