Best Belle build in Brawl Stars (2024)

To assemble the best Belle build in Brawl Stars, players must choose the combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that enhance the brawler's strengths and hide his weaknesses. As an Epic brawler, Belle wields long-ranged bolts that bounce between nearby enemies as her main attack, making her a formidable threat from a distance.

Belle's Super ability marks an enemy, which increases the damage they take until they're defeated or a new target is marked, allowing her to focus fire and take down high-priority targets. Additionally, she possesses the Hypercharge titled Magnetic, which increases her Super range and grants her a boost in speed, damage, and shield, enhancing her overall combat capabilities.

Keeping all these abilities in mind, this article describes the best Belle build in Brawl Stars in 2024 to enhance the brawler's capabilities on the battlefield.

The updated Belle build in Brawl Stars in 2024

Gadget: Nest Egg

Nest Egg Gadget (Image via Supercell)

For an optimal Belle build in Brawl Stars, the Nest Egg Gadget reigns supreme. This Gadget allows Belle to deploy invisible traps that trigger upon enemy contact.

When enemies trigger these traps, they are dealt significant damage, and their movement hampers, slowing them down for Belle's aggressive counter. By placing these traps in the right positions throughout the map, Belle can easily overpower enemy brawlers on the battlefield.

Star Power: Positive Feedback

Positive Feedback Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Positive Feedback is the best Star Power for Belle in Brawl Stars. With this Star Power, Belle gains a shield whenever she hits an enemy with her main attack.

This shield reduces incoming damage, providing much-needed survivability for Belle, who has low health. Its duration resets with each subsequent hit, rewarding skilled players who can consistently land shots and stay in the fight longer.

Optimal Gears for Belle

Reload Speed Gear (Image via Supercell)

The Reload Speed Gear and Shield Gear are the top choices for assembling the best Belle build in Brawl Stars:

The Reload Speed Gear boosts Belle's reload speed by 15%, allowing her to maintain relentless pressure on opponents. With faster reloads, Belle can unleash a barrage of attacks, keeping enemies at bay and securing crucial eliminations.

The Shield Gear grants Belle an additional 900 health, significantly increasing her survivability in combat. It regenerates when Belle is at maximum health, providing a buffer against incoming damage and giving her more room to maneuver in intense skirmishes.

