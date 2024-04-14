Best Nani build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Nani build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the potential of this fighter. As an Epic brawler, Nani stands out due to her ability to deal heavy damage from a distance. Despite possessing low health, she can cause mayhem on the battlefield with her arsenal. Her primary attack launches three light orbs in a diamond formation, allowing her to strike multiple targets or concentrate damage on a single opponent.

Additionally, her Super unleashes Peep, a flying drone that can be manually guided into enemies, dealing devastating damage upon impact and knocking them back. At the highest level, Nani's primary attack inflicts 1600 damage per orb to opponent brawlers while her Super does 3600 damage on the brawler upon impact.

This article highlights the best Nani build in Brawl Stars, which involves the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears.

What is the best Nani build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Return to Sender

Return to Sender Gadget (Image via Supercell)

At the heart of the optimal Nani build in Brawl Stars lies the Return to Sender gadget. When activated, she gains a protective shield that mitigates incoming damage and reflects 80% of its damage potential to the attacker, through a projectile, making her one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars season 25.

However, note that this gadget only affects brawlers on the ground so the projectile will only target airborne brawlers when they land on the ground.

Star Power: Tempered Steel

Tempered Steel Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Tempered Steel emerges as the pinnacle choice for the optimal Nani build in Brawl Stars. With Tempered Steel active, she becomes significantly more durable while her Super, Peep, is also active.

This Star Power grants an 80% damage reduction, allowing Nani to sustain prolonged engagements and maximize her offensive potential.

Gears: Damage and Shield

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complement the Nani build in Brawl Stars, two optimal gears are recommended: Damage and Shield Gears.

The Damage Gear amplifies Nani's firepower, granting her a 15% boost in damage output when her health falls below 50%. This additional damage can turn the tide of battle in crucial moments, allowing Nani to secure eliminations and maintain pressure on the opposing team.

In contrast, the Shield Gear provides her with an additional 900 health in the form of a consumable shield. This shield regenerates over time at a rate of 90 health per second, enhancing her survivability and allowing her to withstand incoming damage while maintaining offensive pressure on her adversaries.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

Best Meg build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Gene build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Pearl build in Brawl Stars (2024)