Brawl Stars Heist game mode features two teams in a 3v3 match in which the goal is to destroy the opponent's safe. One safe is designated to each team and is present at their side of the battlefield. These instruments have varying health determined by the power level of the brawlers within the team. The game is finished within two minutes and if both teams fail to destroy a safe, then victory is decided based on who has the highest safe health.

Considering all these details, this article provides the list of the five best brawlers currently dominating the Brawl Stars Heist game mode in 2024.

What are the 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Heist game mode?

1) Chuck

Chuck brawler (Image via Supercell)

Chuck, a Mythic Brawler, epitomizes sheer power and relentless assault in Brawl Stars Heist matches. His unique Trait allows his Super to charge itself over time, ensuring a sustained offensive onslaught. Furthermore, his Ghost Train Gadget and Pit Stop Star Power add layers of strategy, enabling him to tactically place damaging Posts to secure victory while wreaking havoc on the battlefield.

Chuck's dominance lies in his ability to consistently deal massive damage to the enemy safe, making him a staple in Heist strategies. His relentless assault can overwhelm opponents, forcing them into a defensive position. To counter Chuck, opponents must bring out heavy hitters like Shelly or Cordelius, or focus on a base race strategy to outpace his onslaught.

2) Colette

Colette brawler (Image via Supercell)

Colette, an Epic Brawler, excels in Brawl Stars Heist matches with her unparalleled efficiency and damage output. Her Hypercharge ability allows her to swiftly chip away at the enemy safe's health, making her a formidable threat. Despite her moderate health, Colette's Gotcha Gadget and Mass Tax Star Power allow her to survive in battle while dealing massive damage over time.

With just one use of her Hypercharge super, Colette can obliterate a quarter of the safe's HP, making her a crucial asset for any Heist team. Her ability to continuously cycle Supers provides further assistance in destroying the opponent's safe.

3) Colt

Colt brawler (Image via Supercell)

Colt, a Rare Brawler, remains a dominant force in Brawl Stars Heist matches with his high damage output and recent buffs. Despite his low health, Colt's rapid-fire shots and extended range make him a solid adversary. His Speedloader Gadget and Magnum Special Star Power solidify his position as a top pick for Heist, allowing for swift reloads and increased attack range to break open enemy defenses with precision.

While Colt may face competition from other sharpshooters, he still dominates when equipped with his best build in Brawl Stars. His relentless barrage of bullets can quickly melt down the enemy safe, providing a significant advantage for his team.

4) Brock

Brock brawler (Image via Supercell)

Brock's expertise in explosives makes him a reliable choice for Brawl Stars Heist matches. Armed with the ability to control the battlefield and deal massive area damage, he can quickly turn the tide of battle in his team's favor.

Brock's Rocket Fuel Gadget and More Rockets Star Power amplify his destructive capabilities, allowing him to break open crucial choke points and rain down a barrage of rockets on the enemy safe, securing victory for his team. With the right positioning and timing, he can decide the outcome of a match in a heartbeat.

5) Cordelius

Cordelius brawler (Image via Supercell)

Cordelius, a Legendary Brawler, shines as the ultimate defender in Brawl Stars Heist game mode. With moderate health and lightning-fast movement speed, he excels at both defending the safe and disrupting enemy advances.

Cordelius' unique ability to transport enemies to the Shadow Realm with his Super, coupled with his Replanting Gadget and Comboshrooms Star Power, makes him an indispensable asset for any Heist lineup, ensuring that victory is within reach.

Additionally, equipping him with the best Cordelius build in Brawl Stars solidifies his status and offensive prowess in the Brawl Stars matches.

