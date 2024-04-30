Brawl Stars Bea Byte: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Bea Byte is the upcoming Cyberpunk-themed skin, set to be released in Season 26. It transforms the brawler into a cybernetic creature with wings on her back. Equipping this skin changes Bea's animation, effect, and overall look during the match. This skin was first introduced in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk which was aired on April 20 on the official YouTube channel.

This article delves into the Brawl Stars Bea Byte skin, including its cost, design, and much more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Bea Byte skin

Required cost (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

As a Super Rare quality skin, the Brawl Stars Bea Byte will cost 79 gems to acquire from the in-game shop after its release. Players need to acquire this amount of gems by opening chests and purchasing gem packs from the in-app store. There are various types of packs offering different quantities of gems and can be purchased using players' local currency.

For instance, players residing in the US can purchase a gems pack offering 396 gems by spending $19.99 from their pocket.

Thrilling design of Brawl Stars Bea Byte Skin

Design (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

Upon enrobing this skin, Bea wears a dark green lower garment and a dark blue jacket. The jacket is accentuated with light green edges near the wrists and waist, adding a subtle pop of color to the ensemble.

The accompanying cap envelops Bea's neck entirely, featuring two light blue ears and eyes atop it. A transparent glass covers Bea's forehead and eyes, adding to the futuristic allure.

Additionally, Bea sports a crystallized jewel adorned with four protruding wings on her back, increasing the allure of her appearance.

Intense animation of Brawl Stars Bea Byte Skin

Losing animation (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

The Bea Byte skin introduces captivating animations of victory as well as losses. In moments of triumph, Bea clicks her right wrist, summoning the crystallized hornet to emerge and orbit her in a mesmerizing circle. Additionally, Bea also jumps in jubilation and gracefully spins mid-air before landing and flashing the victory sign with two fingers on her left hand.

Conversely, defeat brings forth a different narrative as Bea clicks her wrist repeatedly, yet the hornet fails to materialize, instilling a sense of panic. Frustration mounts as she leaps into the air, landing on her hip with teardrops streaming from her eyes, epitomizing the agony of defeat.

Additional reward

Extra benefit (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

Purchasing the Brawl Stars Bea Byte skin grants one free pin to players. This pin features Bea showing her right fist and the hornet emerging from her wrist. This pin can be used in the in-game chat to tease opponent players on successful elimination.

