Brawl Stars Mecha Godzilla Nita skin: Cost, design, and more

Brawl Stars Mecha Godzilla Nita is the Mythic rarity skin revealed in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode that aired on the game's official YouTube channel on April 20, 2024. It provides Nita with a metallic Mecha Godzilla-themed skin for herself and her bear. This skin will be released along with other new skins in Brawl Stars Season 26.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Brawl Stars Mecha Godzilla Nita skin, including its cost, design, and much more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Mecha Godzilla Nita skin

Cost of the skin (Image via Sooraj Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Since it's the Mythic rarity skin, it will cost 199 Gems to purchase from the shop upon release. Players need to gather the required amount of Gems either by opening chests or purchasing Gem bundles from the shop. These bundles provide various amounts of Gems and their cost is based on the players' geographical region.

For instance, a bundle having 396 Gems can be purchased in the United States by spending $19.99.

Design of Brawl Stars Mecha Godzilla Nita skin

Impressive design (Image via Sooraj Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

The Mecha Godzilla Nita skin draws heavy inspiration from the iconic character in the Godzilla universe. With this skin, Nita undergoes a striking transformation, adopting a metallic aesthetic characterized by predominant light metallic hues complemented by accents of yellowish-gold and dark blue tones.

Nita dons a dark blue helmet adorned with piercing yellow eyes, exuding an intimidating aura. Completing the Mecha Godzilla aesthetic are the distinctive yellow nostrils and red ears, along with a menacing metallic tail protruding from her back.

Sharp metallic teeth embellish the helmet, adding to the fearsome allure of the skin. Yellowish-gold metallic elements, which enhance Nita's robotic appearance, adorn her wrists and shins.

Great animations

Winning animation (Image via Supercell)

The animations accompanying the Brawl Stars Mecha Godzilla Nita skin add depth to the gaming experience, offering dynamic visuals that celebrate victory and acknowledge defeat.

When emerging victorious from a match, Nita gracefully lands on her left foot, striking a balanced pose before gazing skyward. Her metallic helmet's eyes emit an array of colored rays, showcasing her triumph in stunning fashion.

Conversely, in moments of defeat, Nita's descent to the ground is marked by a somber expression, her hands and head drooping in disappointment; a poignant reflection of her sadness in the face of defeat.

Additional rewards

Extra benefits (Image via Sooraj Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Purchasing the Brawl Stars Mecha Godzilla Nita skin unlocks a few extra rewards, including a Player Icon, a captivating spray, and an expressive pin, all featuring the iconic Mecha Godzilla.

Pins and sprays offer avenues for playful interaction, allowing players to express themselves and engage with opponents during intense battles.

