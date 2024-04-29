How to get the free Hypercharge skin in Brawl Stars?

Hypercharge skin in Brawl Stars is the latest feature revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode aired on the official YouTube channel on April 20, 2024. It allows the brawlers to wear specific skins when he/she uses the innate Hypercharge ability. When equipped with this special skin, the appearance of the brawler will change when the Hypercharge is used.

This article highlights the method by which you can also acquire the free Hypercharge skin in Brawl Stars.

Method to acquire free Hypercharge skin in Brawl Stars

Mega Egg in a club (Image via Supercell)

The journey to claim the free Hypercharge skin in Brawl Stars happens in the confinement of a club. It would help if you first found your place in a club teeming with members dedicated to the cause.

The primary objective involves collecting Monster Eggs to fill the colossal Mega Egg, prominently displayed on your Club screen. Collect a total of 1,250 Monster Eggs with the help of all the members of your club to unlock the reward. Cooperation is key as achieving this milestone unlocks the coveted Godzilla Buzz Hypercharge skin alongside numerous gems for everyone in the Club.

You can primarily collect Monster Eggs through three avenues in the ongoing Monster Smashers event, which began on April 29 and will conclude on May 20. Daily victories yield up to two Monster Eggs alongside Starr Drops as rewards in this event.

Additionally, participating in the thrilling new City Smash game mode will grant up to six Monster Eggs or Rare Starr Drops based on the result of the match in a carton box.

If you emerge victorious, you will get a Monster Egg and if you lose the match, you will still be eligible for the Rare Starr Drop in the game. This carton box will replenish every four days and you will get more opportunities for additional Monster Eggs.

If your Club falls short of the required number of Monster Eggs, you can still fill the Mega Egg on your club screen by purchasing Monster Eggs from the shop. If one member purchases the Monster Egg, it will bolster your Club's progress toward the free Hypercharge skin in Brawl Stars.

What is the purpose of Monster Egg?

Super Rare Monster Egg (Image via Supercell)

Throughout the Godzilla Egg Smasher event, players can get an Event skin, coins, power points, or the brawler's mutation through Monster Eggs.

Mutations are the source to enhance the capabilities of the brawler in peculiar and fascinating ways to help him dominate the battlefield. There are currently 40 Mutations available within the game.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars: