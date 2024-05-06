Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara is an Epic rarity skin, introduced in the latest Brawl Talk episode on April 20, 2024. It transforms the existing Brawler, Tara, into a Power Ranger-esque character with unique features similar to the epic Hero. Apart from appearance, this skin also brings two separate animations for winning and losing the match.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara skin

Required cost (Image via Supercell)

Like any other Epic Brawl Stars skins, it can be purchased at a cost of either 149 Gems or 5000 Bling. You can obtain the required amount of Bling through Starr Drop, Mega Pig event, and various other sources.

Conversely, you can accumulate the required Gems by opening different chests in Brawl Stars. Additionally, they can also be bought through the official Supercell store by spending the local currency. For instance, United States' players can get 360 Gems for 19.99 USD, while those living in India can obtain a similar amount by spending 1,799 INR.

Design of Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara skin

Aesthetic design (Image via Supercell)

Clad in a combination of white, red, and dark blue attire, Tara adopts a stealthy yet commanding appearance after wearing this skin. Her head is covered in white fabric, with a flexible kunai-shaped object adorning her forehead, featuring a distinct stripe pattern.

The oversized collar envelops her mouth and nose, leaving only one eye visible through her mask. Floating cards encircle her, each bearing a red kunai, adding to her mystique. From head to toe, Tara's form is concealed by the intricate design of her urban ninja attire.

Animations of Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara

Losing animation (Image via Supercell)

Equipping the Urban Ninja Tara skin unlocks exclusive animations that add flair to both victories and defeats. Upon winning a match, Tara leaps into the air, brandishing her cards that circle around her. She then proceeds to spin and shuffle them, showcasing her mastery.

Conversely, in defeat, Tara solemnly gathers her cards, holding them in her left hand as she reflects on the outcome. With a graceful motion, she folds them and assumes a meditative pose on the ground.

Additional rewards of buying Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara skin

Extra reward (Image via Supercell)

Purchasing this skin also unlocks a pin and a Player Icon; both of these items depict Tara wearing this skin. The pin can be used to tease or express in the in-game chat. Meanwhile, the Player Icon showcases the Brawler to the opponent in the Battle Card before the beginning of a match.

