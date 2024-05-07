Brawl Stars Dark Samurai Gene skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Dark Samurai Gene skin was initially revealed in the latest Brawl Talk episode on April 20, 2024, along with Nightmare Sandy, Virus Charlie, and other skins. This Epic rarity skin transforms Gene into a fictional samurai with an evil demeanor. While the release date of this skin is yet to be revealed, players can expect it to be available for purchase in the shop this month.

This article highlights all the details of the Brawl Stars Dark Samurai Gene skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Dark Samurai Gene skin

Required cost (Image via Supercell)

Like other Epic skins, players can unlock it for 149 gems or 5000 Bling when it releases. Bling can be obtained through participation in the Trophy League and other events. On the other hand, the gems can be acquired by opening chests or through purchase from the official Supercell store. These gems have varying costs, depending on the player's geographic location.

For instance, the United States players can gather the required amount of gems by purchasing 360 gems at 19.99 USD. Meanwhile, players living in India can purchase a similar amount of gems for 1799 INR from the store.

Design of Brawl Stars Dark Samurai Gene skin

Aesthetic design (Image via Supercell)

Upon adorning this skin, Gene's face turns black and his eyes turn pink, further enhancing the Brawler's menacing look. His head is covered with a dark blue colored helmet with one horn and a yellow metal division in the middle.

On his right hand, he holds a weapon that looks like a sword, with a blue and yellow colored hilt. He also wears a big suit of armor covering his entire body, like a samurai from fantasy books. To complete this look, he boasts a pair of purple gloves with thick yellow bracelets on his wrists.

Read more: Brawl Stars Fanguard skin details

Animations of Brawl Stars Dark Samurai Gene skin

Losing animation (Image via Supercell)

Gene exhibits two separate animations for winning and losing a match in this skin. When he wins, he shows off his weapon with his right hand and then jumps around, swinging it in different directions before kneeling on the ground. He then stands up, twirls his weapon in a circle, and puts it back in its place.

However, when Gene loses a game, he humbly presents his weapon with both hands while kneeling to show respect to the opponent after the match.

Additional rewards

Extra benefit (Image via Supercell)

Players receive a free pin and Player Icon as rewards upon purchasing the Brawl Stars Dark Samurai Gene skin. The pin features the Brawler's face and can be used in the in-game chat as emojis. Meanwhile, the Player Icon offers a glimpse of Gene's pinkish eye to the opponent in the Battle Card before the beginning of a match.

