Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi skin was revealed in the Brawl Talk episode which aired on April 20, 2024. It transforms Bibi into an enigmatic character with different hair color and overall appearance. This skin was introduced along with the Brawl Stars Urban Ninja Tara skin in the in-game shop, and players need to spend Gems to obtain them.

This article provides all the details regarding the Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi skin

The cost of this new Brawl Stars skin (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi is characterized as a Mythic rarity skin and hence has a cost of 199 Gems. However, Supercell is providing it for a 50% discount at 99 Gems.

Players can gather this amount of Gems by opening chests or purchasing various Gem bundles from the official Supercell store. These bundles come in several variants that provide a different number of Gems and their cost is based on your country. For instance, in the United States, a player can buy a bundle of 360 Gems for $19.99.

Design of Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi skin

The Gamer Bibi skin makes some changes to the baseball wielding Brawler (Image via Supercell)

In this skin, Bibi's baseball bat is replaced by a sword with a pink hilt. She wears a dark pink cap with an angry face logo on it and has yellow hair peeking out on both sides.

Her attire consists of a black t-shirt paired with shorts and a blue-colored jacket accented with shades of pink, showcasing a perfect blend of style and functionality. Completing her look are light blue shoes, pink socks that extend up to her knees, and a couple of badges on her jacket.

Animation of Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi skin

Winning animation for Gamer Bibi (Image via Supercell)

Just like other Mythic skins, Gamer Bibi also features separate animations for winning and losing a match.

When Bibi emerges as the winner of a match, she celebrates by jumping in the air with her sword in her left hand. After landing on the ground, she picks up the sword with her right hand and jumps in a circular motion, pointing the tip of the sword upward while she is in the air. When she lands again, she moves her sword in a circular motion with her right hand and then rests it on her right shoulder.

Conversely, when she loses a match, she can be seen pointing the sword to the sky with her right hand while standing on her right leg. After a few seconds of trying she falls down with her sword in an embarrassing way.

Additional rewards

Extra benefit (Image via Supercell)

Purchasing the Brawl Stars Gamer Bibi skin provides access few added benefits which include a pin, a Player Icon, and a spray. Each of these items can be used to interact with or tease opponents during matches.

