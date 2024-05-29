You can add friends in Squad Busters and play with them, as the recently released crossover competitive party game allows you to join a party of up to 10 players. While once you enter the game, it is every player for himself, it is always great to enjoy such games with your friends. However, since the game is relatively new, many players have yet to figure out how to add friends and how to play with them.

This article will talk about how to add friends and create or join a party with your friends in Squad Busters.

A guide on how to add friends in Squad Busters

The friends tab helps you see your friends and helps you to add friends (Image via Supercell)

There are different ways to add friends in Squad Busters. You can invite them via links, using QR codes, and more. Here's how to add friends in-game:

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Click on the Friends tab on your home screen

Step 3: Click on the Add Friends option

Step 4: If you have your friend's QR code, click on Scan QR Code or you can click on Add With Player ID option and enter your friend's ID

Step 5: Send a friend request.

Once they accept your friend request, you can become friends with the player. Alternatively, you can share your invite link or QR code with your friends. You will see the Share Invite and Show QR option just under your username on the Friends tab. Click on your preferred option to share your account ID with anyone, and then they can follow the above-mentioned process to become friends in-game.

Note that the game will reward you when your friends start playing the game using your referral link. While it is unclear what gifts you will receive, you may get free gold, which will help you progress faster.

How to play with your friends in Squad Busters?

Click on the marked tab to invite friends or to join their party (Image via Supercell)

Once you have made friends, you can create a party or join their party to play together. Below is a step-by-step guide on doing that:

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Now click on the Create a Party option and share the code with nine of your friends to play together

Step 3: Alternatively, You can click on the Join a Party option and enter your friend's party code to enter their party.

