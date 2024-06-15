How to get 30000 Gold in Squad Busters for free

Supercell has been giving away plenty of free rewards for the newly launched title, and you can get 30000 Gold in Squad Busters for free. The super content creators of the game development company have been giving away plenty of free in-game assets to the players seemingly to attract more players to the crossover 10-party multiplayer title.

Every other day, a Content Creator posts a link on their official social media platform that will help players redeem some amazing rewards, like Gold. Since Gold helps you unlock different heroes to strengthen your Squad, these links can help boost your progress in the game.

Here is a complete guide on how to claim 30000 Gold in Squad Busters for free

With Squad Busters still in its initial days, Supercell has been trying to attract more players to this unique title that allows players to team up using their favorite characters from different Supercell Games to fight against other teams.

Supercell has provided plenty of links to the Super Content Creators in the process allowing them to hold giveaways for their audience. While some of these links are active days after the post, others expire almost instantly. Therefore, players need to hurry to complete the process and earn these free rewards.

Recently, a reliable content creator (X/@thechosenonebs) posted a link on his official X account, giving away 30000 Gold in Squad Busters for free (at the time of writing). Here is how you can claim it:

Step 1: Click on the above-mentioned X post

Click on the above-mentioned X post Step 2: Click on the link mentioned in the post

Click on the link mentioned in the post Step 3: Once the game opens, it will show a "Claim Reward" option. Click on Claim.

Once the game opens, it will show a "Claim Reward" option. Click on Claim. Step 4: Click on Claim again when the "Your Rewards x30000" option appears.

Follow this simple process to get 30000 Gold for free in Squad Busters.

Act fast or you will miss the opportunity to get 30000 Gold in Squad Busters for free once the voucher expires (Image via Supercell)

That said, you must act fast to claim the voucher. Please note that after the third step, it will show "Voucher is Expired" if the link has already expired. In that case, you can follow these creator's social media pages for the next opportunity. You can also follow us as we keep posting about such opportunities whenever we come across them.

