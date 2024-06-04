The Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters are a great way for the community to earn plenty of crucial in-game assets. This milestone opens different worlds, and the prizes increase as you progress. Besides, you can also unlock different characters via the progression path, which can increase your chances of winning.

You are at the right place to track all the Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters and its rewards.

All Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters

Earn portal energy and use it to complete Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

There are four different tiers in the Squad Journey, namely Green World, Desert World, Royal World, and Beach World. It seems each of the worlds represents different Supercell games. You can unlock different top-tier characters from the Squad Busters tier list.

There are various milestones in each world. You must earn Portal Energy to complete these Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters and earn rewards.

The Green World will be unlocked once you complete the tutorial and start playing the game, while the Desert World unlocks at the 15th milestone (250 Portal Energy required), the Royal World unlocks at the 35th (950 Portal Energy required), and the Beach World unlocks at 60th (1650 Portal Energy required).

Here are all the Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters and their rewards:

Green World unlocks in Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters as soon as you start playing (Image via Supercell)

Green World

Unlocks Green World

Unlock Colt for 100 Portal Energy

6000 Gold for 110 Portal Energy

Unlock Goblin for 120 Portal Energy

3 Chest Tickets for 130 Portal Energy

Unlock Chicken for 140 Portal Energy

8000 Gold for 150 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 160 Portal Energy

3 Chest Tickets for 170 Portal Energy

Unlock Witch for 180 Portal Energy

Common Chest for 190 Portal Energy

Battle Items for 200 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 210 Portal Energy

10,000 Gold for 230 Portal Energy

Desert World

Unlock Desert World for 250 Portal Energy (milestone level 15)

Unlock Bo for 200 Portal Energy

3 Chest Ticket for 220 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 240 Portal Energy

5000 Gold for 260 Portal Energy

Unlock Shelly for 300 Portal Energy

3000 Gold for 340 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 380 Portal Energy

10,000 Gold for 420 Portal Energy

Common Chest for 460 Portal Energy

Plaza Upgrades for 500 Portal Energy

3 Chest Tickets for 540 Portal Energy

8000 Gold for 580 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 620 Portal Energy

3000 Gold for 660 Portal Energy

Unlock Nita for 700 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 620 Portal Energy

20,000 Gold for 800 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 850 Portal Energy

100 Hammer for 900 Portal Energy

The Royal World is the second last world that unlocks through the Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

Royal World

Unlocks Royal World for 950 Portal Energy (milestone level 35)

Unlock Trader for 300 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 340 Portal Energy

5000 Gold for 380 Portal Energy

Common Chest for 420 Portal Energy

One Emote Pack for 460 Portal Energy

3000 Gold for 500 Portal Energy

Unlock Marvis for 540 Portal Energy

3 Chest Ticket for 580 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 620 Portal Energy

12,000 Gold for 660 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 700 Portal Energy

100 Hammers for 750 Portal Energy

Common Chest for 800 Portal Energy

5 Fusion key for 850 Portal Energy

One Emote Pack for 900 Portal Energy

20,000 Gold for 950 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 1000 Portal Energy

200 Hammers for 1050 Portal Energy

3 Chest Tickets for 1100 Portal Energy

4000 Gold for 1150 Portal Energy

Common Chest for 1250 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 1350 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 1450 Portal Energy

15,000 Gold for 1550 Portal Energy

Beach World

Unlocks Beach World for 1650 Portal Energy (milestone level 60)

Rare Chest for 400 Portal Energy

5 Fusion key 440 Portal Energy

Unlocks Heavy for 480 Portal Energy

3000 Gold for 520 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 560 Portal Energy

15,000 Gold for 600 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 650 Portal Energy

3 Chest Ticket for 680 Portal Energy

4000 Gold for 760 Portal Energy

One Emote Pack for 1050 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 1100 Portal Energy

10,000 Gold for 1150 Portal Energy

rare Chest for 1250 Portal Energy

100 Hammers 1350 Portal Energy

One Emote Pack for 1450 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 1550 Portal Energy

3 Chest Tickets for 1650 Portal Energy

20,000 Gold for 1750 Portal Energy

Rare Chest for 1850 Portal Energy

7000 Gold for 1950 Portal Energy

3 Chest Ticket for 2100 Portal Energy

Common Chest for 2200 Portal Energy

10,000 Gold for 2300 Portal Energy

Epic Chest for 2400 Portal Energy

Unlocks Squad League for 2500 Portal Energy (milestone level 90)

After reaching the Squad League, you will unlock all the characters and spells.

How to get Portal Energy in Squad Busters?

Since Portal Energy is among the most important assets to earn more rewards from Squad Journey milestones in Squad Busters, you must focus on earning them. There are different ways to earn Portal Energy. Here are a few methods to obtain this resource:

From evolving characters

From completing Quests

Winning in Battle Mods

Using Spells in Achievement Book.

