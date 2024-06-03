Squad Busters Spells tier list: All Spells ranked from best to worst

In the current meta, a Squad Busters Spells tier list will help players understand the best Spells available to use in different battle situations. Since these are collectibles that appear on the map during matches, Squads must be quick enough to collect them and have a clear idea about how to use them in battles with other Squads during matches.

This Squad Busters Spells tier list will explain the different spells and how effective they can be in different situations.

Squad Busters Spells tier list to find out the most powerful spells in the current meta

All spells in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

There are 15 spells in the game, and each serves a different purpose. The Squad Busters Spells tier list will help you decide on the best spells to use during battle to eliminate other squads from the game.

This tier list divides spells into five different tiers, i.e., S-tier, A-tier, B-tier, C-tier, and D-tier. Spells under the S-tier are currently the best to use. The effectiveness decreases as we move down the tier list.

S-tier spells: Rage Spell, Shrink Spell, Super Rage Spell

Rage Spell, Shrink Spell, Super Rage Spell A-tier spells: Furnace Spell, Bomb Spell, Heal Spell, Heal Station Spell, X-Bow Spell

Furnace Spell, Bomb Spell, Heal Spell, Heal Station Spell, X-Bow Spell B-tier spells: Turret Spell, Log Spell, Lightning Spell

Turret Spell, Log Spell, Lightning Spell C-tier spells: Freeze Spell, Royal Delivery Spell

Freeze Spell, Royal Delivery Spell D-tier spells: Skeletons Spell

Apart from these, there are some other spells called Special Spells. These spell icons have a golden background and are only available for Super or Ultra abilities. For example, the Skeletons Spell is exclusive to Super Witch, while the X-Bow Spell is exclusive to the Archer Queen.

The current Special Spells are Heal Station Spell, Royal Delivery Spell, Skeletons Spell, Super Rage Spell, Turret Spell, and X-Bow Spell.

Different units in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

While these are some of the best spells, it is also important to use the best characters in the current meta. Otherwise, even the best spells will not help you win matches in the game. If you are interested, check out our Squad Buster character tier list.

