Supercell is giving Archer Queen in Squad Busters for free, and the community is immensely excited about it. Since this is an Epic Character in the recently released crossover competitive 10-player party game, getting her in your roster early in the game can improve your chances of faster progress. However, with the game being relatively new, many newbies are still looking for ways to unlock this unit.

This article provides a complete guide on how to get Archer Queen in Squad Busters for free.

Get Archer Queen in Squad Busters for free by following some simple steps

With a successful launch day (May 29, 2024) performance and over one million downloads on Google Play, it's safe to say that Squad Busters is being loved by the community and developers. If you're already enjoying the game, here's a way to multiply your enjoyment.

Click on these three lines icon (Image via Supercell)

You can get Archer Queen in Squad Busters for free when you connect your Supercell ID to the game. Follow these simple steps to get Archer Queen in Squad Busters for free:

This is how it looks like once you've connected your Supercell ID (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Complete the tutorial to see the menu option.

Complete the tutorial to see the menu option. Step 3: Now click on the three lines in the upper right corner.

Now click on the three lines in the upper right corner. Step 4: Click on the Settings option.

Click on the Settings option. Step 5: Click on the Connect ID option.

Click on the Connect ID option. Step 6: If you already have an ID then Log In to get the Archer Queen, or click on Register Now if you don't have an account.

If you already have an ID then Log In to get the Archer Queen, or click on Register Now if you don't have an account. Step 7: Now enter your Email ID two times and click on Register.

Now enter your Email ID two times and click on Register. Step 8: Once the verification code is sent to your email address, enter the verification code and press Submit.

Once the verification code is sent to your email address, enter the verification code and press Submit. Step 9: Now, enter a name for your Supercell ID, and tap on Continue.

Now, enter a name for your Supercell ID, and tap on Continue. Step 10: Then, once you get redirected to the game, click on Claim to claim the Archer Queen in Squad Busters for free.

Once you have claimed your free gift, make some friends in the game and start playing with them.

