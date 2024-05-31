How to unlock characters in Squad Busters

It is crucial for all the players to unlock characters in Squad Busters, and doing it faster is important. This is because, since the game is still only two days old, everyone is trying to progress faster to bolster their chances. However, for the same reason, many newbies are still unaware of the different ways to unlock characters in the game.

This article tries to guide you through all the various ways you can unlock characters in Squad Busters.

Different ways to unlock characters in Squad Busters?

Per the official website, there are three main ways to unlock characters in Squad Busters. You can unlock the top-tier characters from the Squad Busters tier list by opening Chests after finishing a match, by completing the Squad Journey, or by purchasing characters from the shop.

Trending

Let's get into the details.

Complete the Squad Journey

Here is how to unlock more characters in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

If you keep playing the Squad journey and can complete the whole progression path, you can unlock all the 27 characters currently available in Squad Busters. If you play the game regularly and keep focusing on completing the Squad Journey, it will not be hard to unlock characters in Squad Busters for free.

Completing the Squad Journey will also help you earn plenty of amazing rewards, like more gold coins for free, Chest Tickets, and more. However, the characters are probably the most lucrative rewards as you progress along the progression path.

Opening Chests

Chests can help you unlock different characters (Image via Supercell)

You can use the Chest tickets you will get from the Squad Journey rewards to purchase Chests and open them. However, you can also claim free Chests from your pre-registration rewards, and can also get Chests by winning matches.

Opening Chests can also help you unlock characters in Squad Busters. However, the rewards are not always guaranteed and you might sometimes get other crucial in-game assets or old characters instead of unlocking new characters in the game.

Purchase them from Shop

You can unlock plenty of characters in Squad Busters from the in-game Shop (Image via Supercell)

You can also purchase new characters from the in-game Shop. Once you open the game and complete the tutorial, the Shop will unlock for you. Locate the Shop icon at the bottom left side of the home screen and click on it. Then scroll from right to left to find the different characters.

You can buy these characters from the Shop. However, due to the high prices, it is advised not to opt for this process unless you are in dire need of unlocking a particular character.

Follow Sportskeeda for more interesting Squad Busters-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback