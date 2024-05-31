Squad Busters: How to get pre-registration rewards and El Primo for free

The whole Supercell community has been highly excited since the developer announced the Squad Busters pre-registration rewards for the first time. Supercell asked for at least one million pre-registrations for the first reward and 40 million for the top one, and the community has successfully completed these milestones with ease.

Thus, when the game arrived on May 29, 2024, most of the community had been looking for ways to claim these rewards. While the game has been two days old, some in the community are still looking for the rewards in the game.

A complete guide on how to get pre-registration rewards in Squad Busters

All pre-registration rewards in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

The pre-registration rewards in the game were lucrative and many in the community were tempted to download the game to grab these rewards. Per the official website, the pre-registration rewards were

1000 Gold for one million pre-registration

El Tigre for five million pre-registration

Chests on 20 million pre-registration

Exclusive Global Emote for 30 million pre-registration

One Exclusive decoration for 40 million pre-registration

You can collect these rewards from the in-game shop. Here's a complete step-by-step guide on how to collect these rewards.

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Complete the tutorial (only for new players).

Complete the tutorial (only for new players). Step 3: Locate the in-game Shop (bottom left side) and click on it.

Locate the in-game Shop (bottom left side) and click on it. Step 4: Scroll from right to left to find the pre-registration rewards section.

Scroll from right to left to find the pre-registration rewards section. Step 5: Click on it to claim the rewards.

While you can get free Coins in Squad Busters easily, the rest of the rewards, such as the El Tigre (a MEGA unit), and Basic, Common, and Epic Chests are not easy to find. Therefore, claiming these pre-registration rewards can increase your chances in the game.

However, note that you may not see the rewards section in the shop, instantly after completing the tutorial. In such cases, play a few matches before checking back.

Also, pre-registration rewards might not be available for players who haven't pre-registered. In some cases, players who have pre-registered with a different account than the one they used to log in to the game may not get the rewards as well.

How to get El Primo for free in the game?

El Primo is among the best champions in the current tier list of the game and most certainly should have a place in any team in the game. You can get the character easily from the in-game shop.

Here is a step-by-step guide to get El Primo for free:

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Play through the tutorial (for the newbies) and play some matches to unlock the store.

Play through the tutorial (for the newbies) and play some matches to unlock the store. Step 3: Find the Shop icon at the bottom left side of your home screen.

Find the Shop icon at the bottom left side of your home screen. Step 4: Open Shop and scroll from right to left.

Open Shop and scroll from right to left. Step 5: Once you see the El Primo icon and a "Free" text flashing on the top right corner of the icon, click on it.

Supercell has been generous so far since the launch of the title. It has already given players a chance to get Archer Queen for free as well as El Tigre from the pre-registration rewards.

