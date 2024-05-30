How to get Coins in Squad Busters

Coins in Squad Busters are among the most crucial in-game assets as it's the game's base currency. These help in getting new in-game items, different upgrades, unlocking new characters, special abilities, and more. However, with the game being new, many players are confused about where to find more of these in the game.

This article will discuss all the different ways to get Coins in Squad Busters.

Different ways to get Coins in Squad Busters

There are plenty of different ways to gather Coins, like playing matches, completing different Quests in the game, and more.

Completing Quests

Completing Quests can also help you earn more Coins (Image via Supercell)

Earn plenty of Coins for free in the game by completing the Daily and Weekly Quests. These challenges resets every day or every week, depending on its type and you can even change the Quests you don't want to play right now.

Squad Journey

Squad Journey can also help you earn plenty of amazing rewards along with Coins in Squad Busters. While you have to purchase a pass for extra rewards, the free progression path also provides plenty of Chest Tickets, helps you unlock new heroes, and brings plenty of Coins as rewards.

Pass Achievements

Complete different Pass Achievements in Squad Busters to earn more coins (Image via Supercell)

The Starter or Seasonal Pass of this latest crossover 10-player party title can also help you earn free Coins in Squad Busters. These passes also have two types of progression paths, i.e., paid and free, both of which bring plenty of amazing rewards.

Character rewards and Plaza Chest rewards

You can also earn some free Coins in Squad Busters as some characters occasionally release plenty of Coins you can claim by tapping on them. Get these gold coins from the Plaza Chest rewards, as the Plaza Chest provides exciting rewards every 24 hours to every player.

In-game Startup and giveaways

However, the easiest way to earn Coins in the game is installing and launching the game for the first time, as it can give a one-time reward of 10,000 free coins.

Also, earn coins by keeping an eye on the social media posts of Supercell content creators. In the recent giveaway, these creators posted a link that can give you 5000 free Coins in Squad Busters.

