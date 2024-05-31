Squad Busters Creator Codes for June 2024

Squad Busters Creator Codes will enable the community to help their favorite content creators. Squad Busters has many in-game assets you may need to progress in the game, and often when you run out of them, it seems there is no other way to obtain them. In such cases, you must move to the in-game shop to make such purchases.

If you enter these Squad Busters Creator Codes while purchasing them from the shop, it will help your favorite creator grow. Therefore, many players search for these codes every month to support the ones they follow the most.

All Squad Busters Creators Codes

Click on Enter Code in the shop and paste your favorite creator's code there (Image via Supercell)

Currently, 10 Squad Busters Creator Codes are available. However, we will update the article as new codes pop up. You can check out all the codes below:

dantegamesyt : Use this code to support Dante Games.

: Use this code to support Dante Games. artube : Use this code to support Artube.

: Use this code to support Artube. heybrother : Use this code to support the Content Creator.

: Use this code to support the Content Creator. aurum : Use this code to support AuRuM TV.

: Use this code to support AuRuM TV. AshBS : Use for supporting Ash Mobile Gaming.

: Use for supporting Ash Mobile Gaming. Bash : Use this code to support Clash Bashing!!

: Use this code to support Clash Bashing!! VidraPlay : Use this code to support VidraPlay.

: Use this code to support VidraPlay. WithZack: Use this code to support WithZack.

Use this code to support WithZack. spanser : Use this code to support Spanser.

: Use this code to support Spanser. klaus: Use this code to support Klaus.

However, with the game being new, many may not be accustomed to the process of redeeming these codes.

How to redeem Squad Busters Creator Codes?

Enter the Creator Code here (Image via Supercell)

Redeeming the Squad Busters Creator Codes is a pretty straightforward process. Follow this step-by-step guide for better understanding:

Step 1: Launch the Game

Launch the Game Step 2: Finish the tutorial (if you are just starting) to unlock the Shop.

Finish the tutorial (if you are just starting) to unlock the Shop. Step 3: Click on the Shop icon (bottom left side of the homescreen.

Click on the Shop icon (bottom left side of the homescreen. Step 4: Go to the Content Creator Boost section.

Go to the Content Creator Boost section. Step 5: Click on the Enter Code button.

Click on the Enter Code button. Step 6: Type the content creator's code in the box.

Type the content creator's code in the box. Step 7: Click Enter to support the creator.

While these are the current codes available, you can also find more codes by following the creators on their social media platforms. These creators often post giveaway links (like many posted a link to get 5000 free gold on Squad Busters a few days ago) that can help you earn valuable in-game assets.

