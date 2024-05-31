How to get more Pinata Sticks in Squad Busters for Pinata Festival

The Pinata Festival requires you to collect Pinata Sticks in Squad Busters to increase your chances of winning more rewards. This event arrived on May 22, 2024, before the game's global launch (May 29, 2024). The community has been looking for different ways to earn these sticks. However, with the game being new, many are confused about how to do so.
This article brings different ways to earn more Pinata Sticks to increase your chances of winning in the Pinata Party game mode.
Here are some ways to earn more Pinata Sticks in Squad Busters
Pinata is a reward in the recently launched crossover 10-player party title. To unlock this reward, you must collect a certain number of Pinata Sticks in Squad Busters.
Start a battle to earn Pinata sticks
You can start entering different parties solo or with your friends to collect sticks and convert them into Pinata Chests. Enter the battle and defeat monsters along with your friends to earn more Pinata Sticks.
You can also build cannons to summon enemies, which can boost your chances of getting more sticks during the Pinata Festival. However, collecting sticks that enemies drop when they die is another amazing way to earn more Pinata Sticks.
You will need 20 Pinata Sticks in Squad Busters to unlock the first level, and 100 to reach level two. However, the sticks you have already earned to reach the first level will not be lost. Therefore, you will only need to collect 80 more to reach the second level. Here is how many sticks you will need to reach each level:
- 20 to reach level one
- 100 to reach level two
- 500 to reach level three
- 1000 to reach level four
- 1500 to reach level five
The best part is you can invite your friends to collect these Pinata Sticks together in Squad Busters. Invite your friends to start a party and all the Pinata Sticks you earn collectively will be counted for common rewards.
However, you cannot create a party of more than five friends. Try to unlock the best top-tier units in Squad Busters to increase your chances of clinching these matches and winning more Pinata Sticks
