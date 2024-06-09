Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass: Season 2 milestones, rewards, and more 

The Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass renews every 30 days with the new season, bringing amazing rewards. The seasonal Gem Pass has a free progression path, but you can also pay for a Super Pass to gain more rewards. While the rewards until tier 29 are considered basic, the final tier unlocks the Mega Bank, which in turn, will help you unlock a Mega Unit for every 1000 Gems.

This article explains everything you need to know about the Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass and this season's milestones and rewards.

Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass explained

The seasonal Gem Pass offers amazing rewards (Image via Supercell)

The Gems you grab to win the Squad Busters games are crucial, as they help you progress through the Seasonal Gem Pass progression path and earn rewards.

The Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass rewards include:

Coins

Chests

Chest Tickets

Characters

Hammers

Keys

Reroll Tokens

Emote Packs

MEGA Units

The Seasonal Gem Pass renews every 30 days. The Gems you receive depend on your ranking in the match. The ones you have collected add to your ranking, earning you more of them. You can read about different ways to earn more Gems in Squad Busters.

Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass: All Tiers and rewards of season 2

Moonlight Matchup season is now live (Image via Supercell)

Season 2 (Moonlight Matchup) of Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass arrived on June 1, 2024, and will last until July 1, 2024. Here is a countdown until the end of this season:

Here are all the tiers and free rewards (the rewards of Super Pass are excluded) of Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass Season 2:

Tier 1 (250 Gems): Epic Chest

Epic Chest Tier 2: (250 Gems): 3000 Gold

3000 Gold Tier 3 (500 Gems): One Chest Ticket

One Chest Ticket Tier 4 (500 Gems): Rare Chest

Rare Chest Tier 5 (750 Gems): 1000 Gold

1000 Gold Tier 6 (750 Gems): One Chest Ticket

One Chest Ticket Tier 7 (1000 Gems): 2000 Gold

2000 Gold Tier 8 (1000 Gems): Common Chest

Common Chest Tier 9 (1250 Gems): Two Epic Key

Two Epic Key Tier 10 (1250 Gems): One Chest Ticket

One Chest Ticket Tier 11 (1500 Gems): Epic Chest

Epic Chest Tier 12 (1500 Gems): Two Magical Shelly

Two Magical Shelly Tier 13 (1750 Gems): 2000 Gold

2000 Gold Tier 14 (1750 Gems): Rare Chest

Rare Chest Tier 15 (2000 Gems): 3 Reroll Ticket

3 Reroll Ticket Tier 16 (2000 Gems): 3000 Gold

3000 Gold Tier 17 (2250 Gems): Two Magical Shelly

Two Magical Shelly Tier 18 (2250 Gems): 20 Hammer

20 Hammer Tier 19 (2500 Gems): 3000 Gold

3000 Gold Tier 20 (2500 Gems): Two Fusion Key

Two Fusion Key Tier 21 (2750 Gems) : Rare Chest

: Rare Chest Tier 22 (2750 Gems): One Chest Ticket

One Chest Ticket Tier 23 (3000 Gems): 2000 Gold

2000 Gold Tier 24 (3000 Gems): Three Chest Key

Three Chest Key Tier 25 (3250 Gems): 30 Hammer

30 Hammer Tier 26 (3250 Gems): 3000 Gold

3000 Gold Tier 27 (3500 Gems): Epic Chest

Epic Chest Tier 28 (3500 Gems): 2000 Gold

2000 Gold Tier 29 (4000 Gems): One Chest Ticket

One Chest Ticket Tier 30 (4500 Gems): 4000 Gold

As mentioned, after completing the 30th tier, you will keep earning one Mega unit for every 1000 Gems collected.

