How to farm Gems in Squad Busters

Gems in Squad Busters are among the most crucial in-game assets. These green diamonds help determine the victor in every battle. Thus, in a crossover 10-player party game, where every Squad operates for themselves, you must know the different ways to farm these materials to boost your chances of winning.

This article lists the best ways to earn Gems in Squad Busters so you can always remain on top of the leaderboard when the match ends.

Different ways to get Gems in Squad Busters

The player collecting the most gems wins (Image via Supercell|| via u/YWpokemon on Reddit)

You can get Gems in Squad Busters by busting your opponents, cutting trees, killing different monsters, and more.

Here are the various ways to accumulate this resource from every game.

Busting Monsters

Skeletons, Bowlers, Baby Dragons, and other well-known characters from different Supercell titles appear as monsters in Squad Busters. Supercell has categorized them into four different categories: small monsters, medium monsters, big monsters, and bosses. Killing these beasts can help you earn plenty of Gems in Squad Busters.

Cutting trees

Cut the trees to win more gems (Image via Supercell)

While the builders in Clash of Clans help you remove trees and bushes from your base, in Squad Busters, you must cut them using your Squad. Two golden trees often appear, usually in the middle of the platform you are on. Cut them down to earn more Gems in Squad Busters.

Gem Mine

Gem Mines are also available as a resource. These mines open up at the final minute of a match and provide Gems in Squad Busters. However, once destroyed, these mines can also get you other rewards like coins.

Pinata boxes

Pinata Festival can help you get more Gems (Image via Supercell)

As the Pinata festival is currently live, when you play in that particular game mode, you can get a lot of gems by destroying the Pinata boxes that appear randomly.

Fake Chests

During a game in the Chest Imposters game mode, you can destroy the hidden fake Chest Imposter to earn more Gems.

Gift Wrap Robots

You can also destroy Gift Wrap Robots while playing in the Gift Critters mode to earn more green diamonds.

Mole Robots

Mole Robots are available in the Whack-A-Mole game mode. If your Squad is drawn into a party, target these robots to get more free Gems.

Royal Ghost and Loot Goblin

You can also earn Gems in Squad Busters by bursting the Royal Ghost in the Royal Haunt game mode. The same can be accomplished by killing the Loot Goblin in the Loot Goblin Rush mode.

While Gems help you win Squad Busters matches, you can also use them to progress in the Gem Pass and unlock exciting rewards like Coins, Chest Tickets, Chests, Characters, and more.

While there are other ways to get Coins and Characters in Squad Busters, these are some gravely important assets.

