Squad Busters Super pass: Cost, rewards, and more

Squad Busters Super Pass is a play-to-win feature in Supercell's newly launched crossover 10-party multiplayer title. The game offers a Seasonal Gem Pass that renews every 30 days. The Gem Pass has a free progression path you can complete for some rewards. However, if you purchase the Super Pass, you will receive more important rewards for completing different tiers of the Gem Pass.

While you can check all the information regarding the Seasonal Gem Pass, the tiers, and the rewards of Season 2 in our previous article, this one explains the Squad Busters Super Pass, its cost, and all the rewards you can get from this season's pass.

Squad Busters Super Pass explained

When you purchase the Squad Busters Super Pass, you will get many amazing rewards with it. Note that the Super Pass for each season expires after 30 days at the end of the season.

The Seasonal Gem Pass has two different progression paths. There are 30 tiers, each of which offers different rewards for completing a tier. When moving along the free Progression Path, you will not get the rewards for the Super Pass. However, you can get both rewards after buying the pass.

Gem Pass in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

The Squad Busters Super Pass costs $13.99/€11.99/₹449.00. Click on the Gem Pass icon after launching the game, then click on any of the rewards below if you haven't purchased the pass, and buy it from there.

Squad Busters Super Pass rewards in Season 2 (Moonlight Matchup season)

Rewards for purchasing the Super Pass this season (Image via Supercell)

While you can check the Season 2 rewards for Squad Busters Seasonal Gem Pass in our previous article, this one lists all the rewards you can get for purchasing the Super Pass. These are:

Tier 1: (250 Gems): Evolution (Level 3)

Evolution (Level 3) Tier 2: (250 Gems): 12000 Gold

12000 Gold Tier 3 (500 Gems): Three Kitsune Witch

Three Kitsune Witch Tier 4 (500 Gems): Epic Chest

Epic Chest Tier 5 (750 Gems): 11000 Gold

11000 Gold Tier 6 (750 Gems): One Rare Chest

One Rare Chest Tier 7 (1000 Gems): Three Magical Shelly

Three Magical Shelly Tier 8 (1000 Gems): 12000 Gold

12000 Gold Tier 9 (1250 Gems): Three Fusion Key

Three Fusion Key Tier 10 (1250 Gems): One Rare Chest

One Rare Chest Tier 11 (1500 Gems): Two Chest Ticket

Two Chest Ticket Tier 12 (1500 Gems): Two Kitsune Witch

Two Kitsune Witch Tier 13 (1750 Gems): 10000 Gold

10000 Gold Tier 14 (1750 Gems): Epic Chest

Epic Chest Tier 15 (2000 Gems): Rare Chest

Rare Chest Tier 16 (2000 Gems): 12000 Gold

12000 Gold Tier 17 (2250 Gems): Three Magical Shelly

Three Magical Shelly Tier 18 (2250 Gems): 40 Hammer

40 Hammer Tier 19 (2500 Gems): 10000 Gold

10000 Gold Tier 20 (2500 Gems): Three Kitsune Watch

Three Kitsune Watch Tier 21 (2750 Gems) : Epic Chest

: Epic Chest Tier 22 (2750 Gems): 12000 Gold

12000 Gold Tier 23 (3000 Gems): Two Chest Ticket

Two Chest Ticket Tier 24 (3000 Gems): Three Epic Key

Three Epic Key Tier 25 (3250 Gems): 60 Hammer

60 Hammer Tier 26 (3250 Gems): Two Chest Ticket

Two Chest Ticket Tier 27 (3500 Gems): 11000 Gold

11000 Gold Tier 28 (3500 Gems): Epic Chest

Epic Chest Tier 29 (4000 Gems): 10000Gold

10000Gold Tier 30 (4500 Gems): Five Kitsune Witch

After completing the 30th tier, you will keep earning one Mega unit for every 1000 Gems collected.

Evolution Any Rarity is an amazing reward you can get from the Super Pass (Image via Supercell)

Do note that you can get the "Evolution Any Rarity" reward for purchasing the Squad Busters Super Pass, which helps you unlock the Classic or Super Evolution of any character you have previously unlocked. If you already have the character's Classic or Super Evolution, you will get another one.

