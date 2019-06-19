Best Guns For Close, Mid and Long Range Battles In PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile a player is a good player if he is great in close range, mid-range, and long-range battles. As players have to face enemies from various distances and direction, in that case, a player's long and mid-range skills come in great use. If a player is very good in close range battles he can take out other enemy players more easily.

To win, it is very important to choose the best-suited gun for all types of battles. In this post, you will find all the required information on best guns for Close, Mid and Long Range Battles in PUBG Mobile.

For Close Range Battles:

From close range, we mean that when the enemy is either right in front of you or in distance fewer than 50 meters. In that case, an AKM or M762 can help you win close range battles easily. As all 7.62mm ammunition gives more damage than any other type of ammunition in PUBG Mobile. So, it is best recommended to have AKM or M762 for close range battles. Also, the protection you have equipped like the level of helmet and vest do play a major role in the close range battles in PUBG Mobile.

For Mid-Range Battles:

Now coming to mid-range when the enemy is in distance up to 150 meters to 250 meters. In this case, you can use M416 as an assault rifle with either 4x or 6x scope equipped in it. You can spray your bullets easily with M416 as it has less recoil as compared to other guns. Or if you have a DMR(Designated Marksman Rifle) like Mini-14 or SKS then you can also shoot the enemy with them. If you get successful in connecting 4-5 shots to the enemy he will surely get knocked or kill. Hence it is best recommended to use either M416 or any DMR for mid-range battles.

For Long-Range Battles:

Long-range battles are when the enemy is in the distance range of more than 300 meters from you. In that case, any Sniper Rifle is best suited, as these guns get equipped with an 8x scope which gives you a great detailed view of enemies position. And then you can target his head for the headshot for instant knock or kill. A good hit from a sniper rifle can deal a great amount of damage to any player in PUBG Mobile. If you are unable to find any Sniper Rifles, you can choose any DMR for this purpose. As these guns can also be equipped with 8x scope and have and deal more damage to the enemy than assault rifles.

