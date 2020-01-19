PUBG Mobile: Ultimate Guide to the Best Weapons available in PUBG Mobile

Ashim FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Best Guns in PUBG Mobile (Credits: Esports Rush)

PUBG Mobile Season 11 has been released globally, and along with the number of players, the in-game competition has also been leveled up. So a tougher competition means lesser chances to win and get the chicken dinner. To survive and win the game, the players need to be equipped with the best weapons along with an excellent strategy.

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta APK+OBB file

Best Guns in PUBG Mobile

The choice of the best gun is player-oriented. However, based on the following factors, the best weapons can be ranked:

Recoil: Backward movement of a gun after firing a shot. Higher recoil implies higher instability.

Backward movement of a gun after firing a shot. Higher recoil implies higher instability. Damage dealt: The amount of damage a gun deals in a single shot fired

The amount of damage a gun deals in a single shot fired Initial bullet speed: The initial velocity of a bullet when it leaves the muzzle of the weapon.

The initial velocity of a bullet when it leaves the muzzle of the weapon. Time between shots: The time a gun takes to fire another shot after one. The lesser the time taken, the better the firing rate.

Here are the best Assault rifles, Sniper rifles/DMRs, Light machine guns(LMGs) and Submachine guns(SMGs) in PUBG Mobile:

Best Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile

Assault rifles are the most suitable weapons for mid-range battles due to high firing rates and stability. ARs can also prove to be decent weapons for long-range battles due to high initial bullet speeds, and the bullets can cover a longer range while being used at single fire mode.

#4. M416

Body damage (without any armor) - 41

Head damage (without any helmet) -101

Advertisement

Recoil - Medium

Initial bullet speed - 880 m/s

Time between shots - 0.0857 seconds

M416 has a lesser recoil and higher firing and bullet speeds when compared to M762. But it deals with lesser damage than M762. It can also be equipped with many suitable attachments, which help in recoil reduction and provides stability. This gun is a must-have for beginners.

#3 Beryl M762

Body damage (without any armor) - 46

Head damage (without any helmet)- 110.40

Recoil - High

Initial bullet speed - 715 m/s

Time between shots - 0.086 seconds

Beryl M762 is tactically one of the best Assault Rifle barring Airdrop ones. It deals slightly lesser body damage, but due to the multiple suitable attachments which can be equipped on M762, its recoil eases down, and further high firing speed, and three firing modes give it an edge over its other counterparts.

#2 AUG A3

Body damage (without any armor) - 41

Head damage (without any helmet) -101

Recoil - Medium

Initial bullet speed - 940 m/s

Time between shots - 0.0857 seconds

AUG A3 has the greatest initial bullet speed among all the Assault Rifles and a lesser recoil than Groza. It deals a body damage of 41 and head damage of 101. It is helpful not only in short or medium range fights but also in long-range battles when used in a single tap fire mode. This gun is also Airdrops-exclusive.

#1 Groza

Body damage (without any armor) - 47

Head damage (without any helmet) - 115.10

Recoil - High

Initial bullet speed - 715 m/s

Time between shots - 0.080 seconds

Groza is inarguably the best Assault Rifle in the PUBG Mobile world. It deals with body damage of 47 and head damage of 115.10. Though it has low bullet speed and highest recoil, its high firing rate makes it the deadliest Assault Rifle. Groza can only be equipped by looting the Airdrops.

1 / 3 NEXT