PUBG Update: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta APK+OBB file

Jan 16, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 11 was released on 10th January, and the developers are currently working on PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update. The beta update of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 is live now before it is released globally.

The release date of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 is yet to be announced. The new update will bring death camera, colorblind mode, and extreme cold mode to the game. The new game theme will also be added to the Erangel map that will be some Arcade and Amusement Part in Erangel Map to play some mini-games. The PUBG Mobile players who want to enjoy these features can download the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta update.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 Beta Version:

Here are the steps to install the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Beta version:

Download Link for Android: http://file.igamecj.com/1375135419/49/apkupdate/0.17.0.11700/1375135419_49_0.17.0.11700_20200115221641_881757121_apkupdate.apk

Download the PUBG Mobile APK file from the above link. Navigate to download folder. Open the APK downloaded file Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources The installation process will take up to 5-10 minutes, depending on your phone performance. After completion of the installation, Open the PUBG Mobile beta app and Sign In using the Guest account. Boom, You have now become an early beta tester of 0.17.0 version.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile.

As for now, PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta version is only available for Android users. Aside from this, the official announcement of PUBG Mobile version 0.17.0 release date is still pending. However, players can hope for the upcoming update in February.