Best guns for headshots in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of guns available for players to use.

In this article, we will analyse the best guns to dish out headshots to your opponent.

rishabhbhatnagar2010 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Image Courtesy: baltana.com

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of guns available for players to use. Due to the comprehensive diversity of guns in the game, it becomes important for players to choose the ones that are best suited to situations they are likely to find themselves in.

Players normally have only a few seconds to respond and kill their opponents in a match. They are, therefore, always on the lookout for weapons that can give them an advantage.

In this article, we will analyse the best guns for dishing out headshots- which is the most effective way of taking out your opponents- in PUBG Mobile.

Five best guns for headshots in PUBG Mobile

#5 MK 14

MK 14 (Image Courtesy: gamewith.net)

The MK 14 uses 7.62 mm rounds and is the only designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) that you will find on this list. The weapon has a base damage of 61 and can dish out damage of 143 for every headshot.

Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com

Advertisement

The MK 14 has a low fire rate of 0.09, which is the reason why DMRs are generally overlooked by most gamers. However, with the high levels of accuracy and negligible recoil, dishing out headshots is not that difficult and in those situations, the fire rate hardly matters.

The MK 14 is widely considered the most powerful non-sniper weapon in PUBG Mobile.

#4 Win94

Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com

The Win94 sniper registers a base damage of 66 and a headshot damage of 165, making it one of the best headshot weapons in PUBG Mobile. The weapon is effective for both medium and long-range shooting and uses .45 ACP rounds.

Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com

The downside with the recently-buffed damage stats is the low fire rate of 0.6. However, the gun has low recoil which means that opponents wearing helmets below Level 2 will be knocked down with a single headshot.

#3 KAR98k

Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.net

The KAR98k uses 7.62 mm bullets with a base damage of 79 and a headshot damage of almost 198, making it potent enough to easily knock down opponents with fully recovered Level 2 helmets.

Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com

Like most guns on this list, the KAR98k has a high number of available attachments with a range of 100 and a fire rate of 1.9, making it one of the most potent rifle guns available in PUBG Mobile.

#4 M24

M24 (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

The M24 is one of the best rifles that can be picked up in open play in PUBG Mobile. It dishes out a base damage of 88 and a headshot damage of 200.

Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com

What sets the M24 apart is the detachable telescope sight due to which it is referred to as a weapon system and not a rifle. It is has a slightly slower fire rate than the KAR98k with 1.8, but the increased damage stats make it a better option overall.

#5 AWM

AWM (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

The AWM is the most difficult rifle to acquire in PUBG Mobile and is only available in crates. The rifle dishes out a whopping 120 base damage and a headshot damage of almost 300, making it the most potent gun available in the game.

The AWM has a variety of attachment options and is the only bolt-action rifle available in the mobile version of the game. The weapon has been specifically designed for long-range sharpshooting and is good for distances of more than 500 metres.

Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com

The AWM is a rare find in PUBG Mobile, and when combined with a decent assault rifle, players can comprehensively increase their chances of acquiring chicken dinners.