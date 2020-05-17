PUBG Mobile: Ranking the best and worst guns in the game

Pic Courtesy: Tencent Gaming

Finding the right weapons in PUBG Mobile is one of the most important things to do if you want to survive in the game. Players can choose from a wide variety of weapons available in the game.

To achieve victory, it is essential to select a better combination of guns. Chicken Dinner with a Thompson SMG and crossbow in hand is very unlikely whereas an AKM or an M416 can change the course of the game for the player.

Here are some of the best and worst guns in PUBG Mobile.

Some of the Best Guns in PUBG Mobile

#1. Groza

Groza with stats

Groza is one of the best Assault Rifles in the game and is only found in the airdrops, making it quite rare. This AR in the right hands is a killing machine. It has more significant damage and fire rate when compared to AKM. It uses 7.62 ammunition and has better stability than the other 7.62 weapons.

#2. AKM

AKM with stats

AKM is by far one of the most commonly used guns in PUBG Mobile. It uses 7.62 ammunition and has an effective range of 60. It has good damage, but its recoil makes it difficult to use it effectively. PUBG Mobile players use it on burst fire mode and use barrel stabilizers to reduce the recoil issues.

#3. M416

M416 with stats

M416 is again one of the most commonly used guns. It not only has five attachment slots but is also a bit stable in medium-range flights. It uses the 5.56 ammunition. It has an effective range of 56 and a damage of 41.

Some of the Worst Guns in PUBG Mobile

#1. Win94

Winchester with Stats

Amongst the sniper rifle class, Winchester is possibly the weakest weapon in the game. It does not have the sight attachment and doesn’t fulfill the purpose of a sniper rifle. It also has a slow reload speed and low bullet impact.

#2. Thompson SMG

Thompson SMG with stats

Thompson SMG popularly known as Tommy gun is by far one of the worst SMGs in PUBG Mobile, it has a low fire rate and limited range. It has only 40 damage. The gun only has an effective range of 38.

#3. MK47 Mutant

MK47 Mutant with stats

MK47 Mutant is AKM that is limited to semi-auto or 2-round burst. It has a reload time of 3.3 seconds which is quite high. Any AR can outclass it beyond its range of 150 metres. It has an inadequate DMR as well.