PUBG Mobile: Best Sensitivity settings for no recoil

PUBG

One of the most challenging things to master in PUBG game is recoil control. Poor recoil control is primarily attributed to wrong or incorrect sensitivity settings.

Best PUBG sensitivity settings for no recoil:

The following settings would help you achieve a better recoil control and in improving your game.

Camera Settings:

Camera Setting (freelook)

The camera sensitivity (free look) is for eye button. It is used to look around without the character turning and is helpful to find enemies while moving around.

Camera Settings

Camera settings are one of the most critical settings in PUBG game-play. Without the right camera settings, one cannot improve their game-play. However, with the correct camera settings, one can reduce their reaction time. Let us understand this aspect in more detail.

3rd Person No Scope is for movement of the camera angle. It should be preferably be kept 'high', which would enable a player to look around quickly. Initially, though, one might find it challenging to play with a higher 3rd person scope sensitivity.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist is for the movement when you scope in, i.e. movement of the camera angle when you are scoped in. It should not be too high nor too low. Any of the two extremes is a hindrance in the game-play.

The remaining settings are also about the movement of the camera angle when using different scopes. You can use these settings or tweak them a bit to suit your taste.

Aim Down Sight Setting:

ADS Settings

Aim Down Sight setting is a crucial sensitivity setting in the PUBG game. These settings account for recoil control.

The camera settings and Aim Down Sight setting comes into play when you are shooting and dragging your crosshair to control your recoil.

For instance, with very low 3x scope sensitivity, it is difficult to drag the crosshair down. Similarly, a very high 3x scope sensitivity means that the crosshair can be pulled a bit easily while shooting.

The sensitivity settings are, however, a matter of personal preference. You can tweak the above settings based on your choice and specific device used for gaming.