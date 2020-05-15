PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India series registration, prize money, rules and more

PMIS 2020

The PUBG Mobile India series, PMIS 2020, is around the corner once again and the registrations for the same have begun. It will be open till the 17th of May.

Here are some of the important details you would like to know about it –

Eligibility for PMIS 2020

All players must at least be 16 years old to compete in the tournament. The participants must be a resident of India. All players on a Team's roster must have held a ranking for PUBG MOBILE of "Platinum" or above, in any mode. All players on a Team's roster must have held a level for PUBG MOBILE of "Level 20" or above, in any mode. A player can only play for one team.

Registration details and rules

All the interested teams can register themselves via the PUBG Mobile India website. According to the official rules, every team requires a total of four players, an official team name and logo. Every team must designate a captain during the registration process, and also the teams must have an owner. Once registered, none of the above can be changed. Every player must include their team's tag or name in their IGN.

There is no entry fee for the tournament.

PRIZE MONEY

The total prize money for PMIS 2020 is ₹50,00,000.

Prize Money

Also Read: PUBG season 13 skins and update

TOURNAMENT PHASES

Five Phases of the tournament

Advertisement

The tournament will be played in 5 phases–

In-Game qualifier – All the registered team will play 15 games out of which 10 of their games will be taken into consideration for qualification for PMIS 2020, and top 248 teams with the highest score will move on to the online qualifiers. Online qualifier – 256 teams will be competing in this stage of PMIS 2020, 248 from the in-game qualifier and as direct invites. These teams will play two matches in the group of 16's and top 3 teams from each group will move to the next stage, eight other teams with highest kills will also join them in the quarter-finals. Quarter-finals – A total of 64 teams will play in a group of 16 across four days. Like the previous stage, eight teams will get a direct invitation to the quarter-finals. Top 8 teams from each group will progress to semi-finals. Semi-finals – All the teams will battle it out to achieve their spot in top 16 to reach the finals. Finals – Finals will be a three-day intense competition in which every team will play 18 matches to achieve the title of best Indian PUBG team by winning PMIS 2020.

You can watch the video for more details

CODE OF CONDUCT