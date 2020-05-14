PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale pass, skins, emotes and more

PUBG Season 13 Royale Pass

The season 12 of PUBG mobile was quite successful and marked the second anniversary of the famous battle royale game. Now the season 13 has arrived which has brought a lot of new content to the game.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

Players can upgrade to Elite pass by spending 800 UC and to Elite pass plus by spending 1800 UC.

Rewards

The different tiers of the Elitepass provide various rewards to the player, all of which can be earned by playing through the game.

Skins

Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger

Two new characters skins, Fire Ranger and Ice Ranger have been introduced in the game. The characters are heavily inspired by the famous and well known Power Rangers.

You can choose either of them at RP level 50. Both the skins are good, which makes for a tough choice for people to choose one among the two.

Puppet Agent Set (Basic/Intermediate/Advanced)

Basic Agent Set

The Puppet Agent outfit are available in three separate forms. Players can mix and match these for ultimate customisation. One can get the basic set at RP 1 and the mask at RP 5

Intermediate Agent Set

Advanced Agent Set

The intermediate agent set and mask can be claimed at RP 70 and 75 respectively, but the advanced agent set would have to be redeemed.

Gun Skin and other cosmetics

Rock 'n' Roll AUG

The new Rock N Roll Aug has been added at RP level 1 and is available for elite pass holders. There has also been an addition of Hotdogmobile Motorcycle skin.

Hotdog mobile

The funky looking Rock 'n' Roll Parachute is available at RP 30.

Rock 'n' Roll Parachute

The backpack in this season looks quite simple, and the 8-bit Fort Finish plane looks impressive too.

Backpack available at RP 80

8-Bit Fort Finish available at RP 60

Emotes

There are four emotes that have been introduced this season. They are as follows:

1. Foxtrot - It is one of the basic emotes that is available at RP 20.

2. Dynamic Wave Dance Emote: It is an emote one can get at RP 35.

3. Draw Blow emote: It is a cool-looking emote that is available at RP 55.

4. Nebula Hero Emote: It is an emote that is available for RP level 95 and is the best among the four available emotes.

The PUBG map update was out on 7th May 2020.

The PUBG season 13 has been well received well by a significant section of the gaming community. However, it has been felt by a few that there should have been more weapon skins, and that the ice ranger and fire ranger skins looked amateurish.