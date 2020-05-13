PUBG Mobile: Where to find Golden Mirado in PUBG Mobile?

Golden Mirado in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile released its 0.18.0 update on 7th May 2020 where the main highlights are Miramar 2.0 and a stunning Golden Mirado.

Miramar 2.0 is not a new map but an upgraded version of the classic Miramar with a bunch of additions. The map has a lot of features like a race track, new locations and much more.

However, the Golden Mirado is the one players are most excited about. The car is spawned at only one location on the map which could make the task of locating it a tricky proposition.

How to get Golden Mirado in Mad Miramar?

Location of Golden Mirado in PUBG Mobile

The Golden Mirado is available only in Miramar 2.0 map. Hence every player needs to download the map first. After you start the game, mark the location as shown in the image above, when you are at the spawn island.

After the match starts, land on the marked location where you will find a big building. All you have to do is to find the garage where the Golden Mirado would be available to be driven. Since it is spawned only at a single location, players should reach there as quickly as possible before other players do.

Recently, PUBG Mobile Season 13 hit the global servers. Players can increase the RP level by completing the missions and unlock exclusive RP rewards.

