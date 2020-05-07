PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update date, time and other details

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update is ready to be officially rolled out on the global servers and the date and time of the release have been announced, in addition to the the upcoming features. The latest update will introduce Miramar 2.0, which is called Mad Miramar, Safety Scramble Mode, a new gun - P90 and much more. The complete patch notes of the update have also been officially released.

Mad Miramar patch notes are here! 👀



Miramar updates, new detailed result stats, canted sights, and much more! Read the full patch notes here 👉 https://t.co/EuG8EfcTFe pic.twitter.com/iFTXHe19Og — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 5, 2020

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update release date and time

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be rolled out on 7th May 2020 and it will be released at 12:00 pm IST (+5:30 GMT). The update will add a lot of new features to the game. The update will be available for download from the Google Playstore and the iOS Store. Players are advised to update the game as soon as possible because players using the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones who are using the latest version of the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Maintenance Break

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Maintenance Break

The developers have also announced that there would be no downtime for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update, meaning that the servers will not be taken down for maintenance before it is rolled out. The update will directly be available for download on the Google Playstore and Apple Store.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Size and Features

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be 1.97 GB for Android devices and 2.21 GB for iOS devices. The new update will add the following features and modes to the game.

Updated Miramar with Sandstorm

Win94 with 2.7x Scope

Canted Sight Available

New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok (Available Soon)

New Customizable Weapon System: Guncraft Finishes (Available Soon)

New Weapon: P90 in Arena Mode

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground (Available May 13th)

Bluehole Mode: Brand New EvoGround Experience (Available Soon)

New Anti-Cheating Implementation: Points Protection Against Cheater Kills.

Players who update the game before 13th May 2020 will receive 1 Radio, 2,888 BP and 3 Lieutenant Parsec Backpacks (for free) as additional rewards. The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will be released on 13th May 2020 where the players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.

Advertisement

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaked emotes and vehicle skins