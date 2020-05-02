PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Mad Miramar coming on 7th May 2020

Th

Mad Miramar Map Updated

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update will hit global servers on 7th May 2020, and will bring a lot of new features like the Safety Scramble Mode, the Miramar 2.0 map, the Jungle Adventure Mode, and much more.

Among all these new additions to PUBG Mobile, players are looking forward to the release of the Miramar 2.0 map the most. The new Miramar map is called Mad Miramar, and in this article, we take a look at all the new features that will be added to it.

A glimpse at what's to come! 👀



Mad Miramar launches on May 7th with a slew of new features and gear! Make sure you're prepared now 👉 https://t.co/Npi5O5YFbr pic.twitter.com/m1EAaLnEsx — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 1, 2020

Miramar 2.0: Mad Miramar Features

Miramar 2.0, or Mad Miramar, is not a completely new map that will be added to the game, but a revamped version of the classic Miramar with some visual changes and additional features.

Here are the new features coming to Mad Miramar in the 0.18.0 Update:

#1 New Locations

Ruins

Brand new sites have been added to Miramar 2.0, with Oasis in the North and Ruins in the North-West. Along with this, new houses, buildings, and roads have also been added to the map.

#2 A New Race Track

Racing Track

A brand new racing track that runs through the whole map has also been added. Players can pick up the vehicles they want and race their teammates.

#3 The Golden Mirado

Golden Mirado

A stunning Golden Mirado is a new vehicle that has been introduced in Mad Miramar. There will be only one golden Mirado that will be spawned in the entire map. It will not be easy to drive this new vehicle as the place where it is spawned will surely become a hot drop.

#4 Vending Machines

Vending Machine

Just like in the Erangel Map, Vending Machines have also been added in the Miramar Map, which provide healing items like energy drinks and painkillers. The lucky players who manage to reach the vending machine can also get a total of eight drinks at a time.

#5 Win 94 Scope

Win 94

Earlier, it was not possible to equip the Win 94 with a scope, and that was a major drawback the gun was facing. But now, this sniper rifle will come with a pre-attached 2.7x scope that will make it a more potent weapon.

