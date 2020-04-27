PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update?

Download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

PUBG Mobile is ready to release its latest 0.18.0 update on 7 May 2020. The new update will add a lot of exciting features and maps like Miramar 2.0 , the Safety Scramble Mode, the Jungle Adventure Mode and much more.

PUBG Mobile players were eagerly waiting for the update, and it will be available to download from Google Play store and iOS store. The size of the update has not been revealed yet but is expected to be around 2 GB according to the latest leaks.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update?

Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update on your device after it gets released on the play store or the Apple store.

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update option, and the download may take time, depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update new features

Miramar 2.0: Instead of releasing Erangel 2.0, PUBG Mobile has rolled out Miramar 2.0 with some visual changes to the classic Miramar map

Instead of releasing Erangel 2.0, PUBG Mobile has rolled out Miramar 2.0 with some visual changes to the classic Miramar map Safety Scramble Mode: A new Evoground Mode called the Safety Scramble Mode, similar to Bluehole Mode in PUBG PC, has been added in the 0.18.0 Beta Update.

A new Evoground Mode called the Safety Scramble Mode, similar to Bluehole Mode in PUBG PC, has been added in the 0.18.0 Beta Update. Jungle Adventure Guide Mode: A new adventure mode called the Jungle Adventure Guide Mode has been made available in the game and will be played on the Sanhok Map.

A new adventure mode called the Jungle Adventure Guide Mode has been made available in the game and will be played on the Sanhok Map. Cheer Park: A new social function known as the Cheer Park has also been added to the beta update.

