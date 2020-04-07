PUBG Mobile Update: Miramar 2.0 released officially in 0.18.0 beta update

Miramar 2.0 is currently available in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update.

Visual changes have been made in the classic Miramar Map.

Rabia News

Miramar 2.0

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update has been rolled out officially, and the new update has brought some all-new modes like the Safety Scramble Mode, Jungle Adventure Guide Mode, etc. along with many improvements in the game. Erangel 2.0, the most awaited map for the players, has not been added by the developers. Instead, they have added Miramar 2.0 in the latest beta update along with the modes mentioned above.

Miramar 2.0

PUBG Mobile didn't add a new Miramar 2.0 map in the game; instead they made some visual changes to the classic Miramar map. Miramar 2.0 was already released in Game for Peace which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. New things like Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine, Water city are added to the map. Along with this, glasses have been added to the windows of the building, and a 2.7x scope has been attached with the sniper Win94.

Water City in Miramar 2.0

Along with Miramar 2.0, the other modes were also released in the Game for Peace latest update and have now been added in the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. The beta version is currently available for the players who registered for the closed beta testing, but its APK version will soon be made available for the rest of the players on Sportskeeda.

