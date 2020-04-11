PUBG Mobile: Safety Scramble Mode introduced in 0.18.0 Beta Update

Safety Scramble Mode has been introduced to stop players from camping inside the safe zone.

It has already been added to the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update.

Safety Scramble Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta version has been released, and it has introduced a lot of new modes and features like Miramar 2.0 and Safety Scramble Mode. Safety Scramble Mode is an EvoGround Mode which brings a whole new concept into the game, and the mode is specially designed to counter camping.

Sometimes, some players camp inside the safe zone, which is massively disadvantageous for the other players in the game, but now, players will have to keep moving, as a second blue zone has been added inside the play zone. The Inner Blue Zone will indicate where the next play zone will be formed, and will act as a deterrent to camping.

Safety Scramble Mode rules and mechanics

Apart from the outer blue zone, another blue zone called the "Inner Blue Zone" will appear inside the safe zone from the beginning of the match, and will last throughout, except for the final phase of the match.

The Inner Blue Zone will indicate the position of the next safe zone and will be the same size/location as the next circle.

The Inner Blue Zone will not let players camp inside it as they will take damage that will be equal to the damage inflicted by the next phase's Blue Zone.

Inner Blue Circle

Why has Safety Scramble Mode been introduced?

Safety Scramble has been introduced considering two main reasons:

Earlier, players didn't know where the next zone would be formed. So, it was all dependent on luck, and the players who ended up in the next play zone by chance had a higher chance of winning. This mode has been introduced to eliminate the luck factor from the game.

Since the location of the next play zone was unknown, players had to fight the blue zone more than their opponents. Now, since the inner blue zone will act as the indicator of the location of the next blue zone, players can plan and play accordingly.

Safety Scramble Mode resembles the Bluehole Mode that was introduced in PUBG PC in PUBG Lab. It is played on the Erangel Map and will hit global servers in the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update.