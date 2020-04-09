Best Guns in Free Fire: Top 5 guns to use right now

These are the top 5 guns to use right now in Free Fire.

Players must find the best weapon to beat their opponents, and here are the ones they should pick up.

Best Weapons in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a traditional battle royale game in which a total of 50 players jump on an island to battle each other. The last one to survive in the game is announced the winner, and weapons obviously play a significant role.

Free Fire has a lot of guns to choose from, and each type of weapon has its own importance in the field. Assault rifles are used for close-range fights, and sniper rifles are always preferred to knock down the enemy from a large distance.

Here, we have prepared a list of the best guns in Free Fire to choose from, depending on the situation.

Top 5 Guns in Free Fire

Here is a complete list of the best weapons that will give players a significant advantage over their enemies:

#5 M79

M79

Damage: 90

90 Rate of Fire: 27

27 Range: 51

51 Reload Speed: 62

62 Magazine: 1

1 Accuracy: 90

The M79 is a state-of-the-art grenade launcher that deals area of effect damage and operates on 40mm ammo. With high damage and accuracy, it helps eliminate enemies from the cover. M79 faces cannot be equipped with any kinds of attachments, and they also have only one magazine with an average range.

#4 Groza

Groza

Damage: 61

61 Rate of Fire: 56

56 Range: 75

75 Reload Speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 54

The Groza is one of the most popular guns, especially in the final circles of the game. It has high damage along with high stabilit,y which makes it one of the most reliable guns Free Fire has ever seen. Along with this, the Groza offers a high range, and the only con it has is its low reloading speed.

#3 Gatling

Damage: 55

55 Rate of Fire: 56

56 Range: 84

84 Reload Speed: 62

62 Magazine: 1200

1200 Accuracy: 79

The Gatling is a machine gun with an insane rate of fire and firepower. The main highlight of the the weapon is its magazine capacity of 1200 bullets. Along with this, it provides high accuracy with a decent amount of damage. However, the player will have low mobility while using it in the game.

#2 M14

M14

Damage: 71

71 Rate of Fire: 43

43 Range: 76

76 Reload Speed: 41

41 Magazine: 15

15 Accuracy: 57

The M14 is the most potent assault rifle, with the highest damage and the longest range. Because of its high range, the M14 can also be used as a sniper, and that gives the player who wields it an edge over opponents. The M14 is a beginner-friendly gun, but the only thing it lacks is high magazine capacity.

#1 AWM

AWM

Damage: 90

90 Rate of Fire: 27

27 Range: 91

91 Reload Speed: 34

34 Magazine: 5

5 Accuracy: 90

Snipers play a crucial role in long-distance fights, and among all the sniper rifles, the AWM is the most powerful one, and can kill the enemy in one headshot. It has a high reload time, but that can be excused because of the power it provides. It comes with a pre-attached 8X scope that makes it the deadliest gun in Free Fire.

