Best guns to use in Remnant 2

Remnant 2's collection of weapons is pretty robust, and it's not only restricted to guns. Like Remnant: From the Ashes, the second chapter includes melee options, including an entire class centered around it. Having said that, there are several good reasons to use guns in the game, and some amazing options are available for you.

Using guns in Remnant 2 allows you to do damage from a distance. While melee weapons can be effective in certain situations, you'll want to maintain some gap between you and your enemies. This is especially true for bosses, who can do significant damage. While there's a great collection of guns in the game, a few stand apart.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

3 best guns in Remnant 2

1) Nightfall

Nightfall is a long-range weapon in Remnant 2 that does a decent amount of damage. When you pair it up with the Dreadwalker mod, here's what you activate for 10 seconds:

Full Automatic firing

Infinite Ammo

35% increase in firing rate

10% life steal

With these perks, Nightfall becomes your best friend when facing bosses. Thanks to the mod, it becomes a rapid-fire rifle that doesn't need to reload. Ammo is not surplus in this game, and having an infinite amount of it for 10 seconds is a huge advantage. The lifestyle also means that you can survive a fight, all thanks to the extra health increase.

2) Chicago Typewriter/XMG 57

The Chicago Typewriter and XMG 57 are similar in the way they work. Both guns are more basic than Nightfall, and their impacts are much less dramatic. However, they work very well with the Hot Shot mod, which is easily available (players will obtain it early in the game).

The mod enables both guns to fire quick flame rounds at enemies. Players will still require additional relics to boost the damage done by these weapons, but they're excellent choices for beginners and can carry players into late-game adventures.

3) The Sorrow

Handguns are not great choices in many video games, but it's not the case in Remnant 2. The Sorrow, like Nightfall, is a great gun in its base version and can be improved significantly with the help of a mod. The mod in question is Eulogy, which has two significant effects.

Once players activate it, every bullet of the Sorrow handgun will fly back to the user, doing more damage in return. These bullets will also boost the player's health and ammo.

The Sorrow not only makes players much more durable, but the extra ammo is also extremely helpful in many situations.