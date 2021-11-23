Halo Infinite, the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship franchise, is, without question, the most anticipated upcoming title of 2021. While the franchise has made its debut on the PC platform, most notably with the Halo Master Chief Collection, Halo Infinite is the first time in recent years that a Halo title has developed for PC from the ground up.

While Halo Infinite was initially set to launch with the latest generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, following the mixed reception of the initial showcase, the game was delayed for a year. Halo Infinite is all set to launch on December 8. However, the fans and players got an amazing surprise when the free-to-play multiplayer component of Halo Infinite was surprisingly released on November 15, during the 20th-anniversary celebration of Xbox and Halo.

Halo Infinite keybinds that are best suitable for PC

The Halo Infinite campaign mode is set to release on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows Store and Steam. However, players can already jump into Halo Infinite and play the free-to-play Multiplayer.

343 Industries has given an in-depth control customization option for Halo Infinite players. While the default control is quite good and akin to other traditional first-person-shooter titles, this should not discourage players from jumping into the settings menu and optimizing the control layout.

Halo Infinite also supports controllers on PC and keybinds for which can be found here. The following keybinds for the keyboard are not perfect for every player. Rather they are traditional ones best suited for the majority of players. Players are encouraged to jump into the settings menu and to find the most suitable one.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the best Halo Infinite keybinds for PC.

On Foot

Move Forward – W

Move Backward –S

Move Left – A

Move Right – D

Jump – Space

Crouch / Slide – Ctrl

Sprint – Shift

Fire Weapon – Left Mouse Button

Use Equipment – Q

Melee – F

Throw Grenade – G or C

Reload / Vent – R

Switch Weapon – V Or Scroll

Interact – E

Zoom – Right Mouse Button

Zoom Level – Press Scroll Button

Switch To Next Grenade – N

Switch To Previous Grenade – B

AI Scan – Z

Mark – X

Toggle Helmet Light – T

Scoreboard – Tab

On Vehicle

Boost / E-Brake – Shift

Ascend / Brakes – Space

Descend / Tricks – Ctrl

Switch Seats – Q

