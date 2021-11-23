Best Halo Infinite controller settings for beginners

Xbox surprisingly released the free-to-play multiplayer of Halo Infinite early on November 15, during the 20th Anniversary celebration of Xbox and Halo. The game has garnered massive positive responses across the community, with more and more players jumping in and trying out the multiplayer.

While it is officially in the beta period, the game is near perfect, with the only grips being the battle pass progression. 343 has already issued some fixes, including match XP, with more improvements to the battle pass progression coming in the future.

Before jumping into Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer, let’s take a look at the best controller setup for beginners in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite controller layout for beginners

While the Halo Infinite official launch date is December 8, players can jump into the free-to-play multiplayer. The game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows Store and Steam.

While the Multiplayer section is free-to-play, the Halo Infinite Campaign, which builds upon stories from previous games while resolving threads left hanging from Halo 5 Guardians, will be paid for and can be pre-ordered right now. It should also be mentioned that the Campaign mode will be available for free on Game Pass for both PC and Console.

Halo Infinite offers in-depth control customization on both PC and Xbox. While the default control is nothing to sneeze at, the players shouldn’t be afraid to jump into the settings menu and try things out to make the controls more friendly.

It should be clarified that a control preference depends on the players, and while the following is a balanced layout, it is by no means the perfect layout suitable for every player. With that being said, let’s take a look at the most suitable control layout for beginners.

General

Button Layout: Custom

Thumbstick Layout: Default

Vibration: Disabled

Movement and Aiming

Invert Settings: Only select if you play inverted

Hold To Crouch: Yes

Hold To Zoom: No

Hold To Sprint: No

Movement Assisted Steering: No

Maintain Sprint: Yes

Auto Clamber: Yes

Step Jump: No

Sensitivity and Acceleration

Sensitivity: 1 - 5

Acceleration: 2 - 10

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8 - 1.4

On Foot Control

Jump: A

Crouch/Slide: L

Sprint: R (Or L)

Fire Weapon: RT

Use Equipment: RB

Melee: B

Throw Grenade: LB (or LT)

Reload/Vent/Interact: X

Drop Weapon: Left D-pad

Zoom: LT (or R)

Mark: Up Dpad

Campaign Menu: Select

