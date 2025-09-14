Best Hidden Gems in EA FC 26 Career Mode

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 14, 2025 12:23 GMT
EA FC 26 Career Mode has some amazing hidden gems (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC 26 Career Mode has some amazing hidden gems (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has revealed the best hidden gems in EA FC 26 Career Mode, featuring lower-tier players who have the potential to become world-beaters on the virtual pitch. While established superstars of the sport often cost plenty of money to sign, these youngsters will prove to be absolute bargains due to their high ceilings and room for development.

Ad

Career Mode is by far one of the most popular game modes in the franchise, and the EA FC 26 Career Mode promises to be the best iteration yet. There are plenty of new features to look forward to, but the secret to success will always be your ability to secure top-tier talent for your club. These hidden gems will serve as excellent options for long-term squad building.

These are some of the best hidden gems in EA FC 26 Career Mode

While most beginners try to sign big names like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, these superstars are often impossible to buy unless you're managing a wealthy club. Veterans of this game mode prefer to sign youngsters and gradually develop them over time, and these hidden gems will be perfect for that purpose in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While they are low-rated to begin with, they have high potential. This indicates that with the right training and experience, these athletes will grow into top-tier talent capable of holding their own against the best players in the world.

Ad

These are the best hidden gems in men's football in EA FC 26 Career Mode:

  • Mokio: 70 (Potential: 89)
  • Kees Smit: 72 (Potential: 87)
  • Vuskovic: 72 (Potential: 87)
  • Jeltsch: 72 (Potentla: 87)
  • Julien Duranville: 72 (Potential: 87)
  • Pablo Garcia: 66 (Potential: 87)
  • Camarda: 65 (Potential: 87)
  • Comuzzo: 74 (Potential: 86)
  • Echeverri: 74 (Potential: 86)
  • Stroeykens: 74 (Potential: 86)
  • Talbi: 73 (Potential: 86)
  • Mikey Moore: 72 (Potential: 86)
  • Leo Sauer: 72 (Potential: 86)
  • Wanner: 72 (Potential: 86)
  • Lewis Miley: 72 (Potential: 86)
  • Joao Costa: 71 (Potential: 86)
  • Mouzakitis: 71 (Potential: 86)
  • Karetsas: 70 (Potential: 86)
  • Sverre Nypan: 69 (Potential: 86)
  • Ouedraogo: 69 (Potential: 86)

Meanwhile, these are some of the best hidden gems in women's football in EA FC 26 Career Mode:

Ad
  • Dragoni: 71 (Potential: 90)
  • Schertenleib: 74 (Potential: 89)
  • Yohannes: 73 (Potential: 88)
  • Bender: 73 (Potential: 87)
  • Sehitler: 73 (Potential: 87)
  • Eunate Astralaga: 74 (Potential: 86)
  • Luyet: 73 (Potential: 86)
  • Barcenas: 71 (Potential: 86)
  • Ivelj: 69 (Potential: 86)
  • Irune Dorada: 65 (Potential: 86)
  • Lucia Corrales: 74 (Potential: 85)
  • Baum: 72 (Potential: 85)
  • Olaya Rodriguez: 72 (Potential: 85)
  • Blindkilde Brown: 72 (Potential: 85)
  • Sheika Scott: 70 (Potential: 85)
  • Carla Camacho: 69 (Potential: 85)
  • van Egmond: 65 (Potential: 85)
  • Claire Hutton: 74 (Potential: 84)
  • Jaedyn Shaw: 74 (Potential: 84)
  • Sonia Majarin: 74 (Potential: 84)

All these players have the potential to become top-tier under the FC IQ system, making them valuable assets in the game mode.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications