EA Sports has revealed the best hidden gems in EA FC 26 Career Mode, featuring lower-tier players who have the potential to become world-beaters on the virtual pitch. While established superstars of the sport often cost plenty of money to sign, these youngsters will prove to be absolute bargains due to their high ceilings and room for development.Career Mode is by far one of the most popular game modes in the franchise, and the EA FC 26 Career Mode promises to be the best iteration yet. There are plenty of new features to look forward to, but the secret to success will always be your ability to secure top-tier talent for your club. These hidden gems will serve as excellent options for long-term squad building.These are some of the best hidden gems in EA FC 26 Career ModeWhile most beginners try to sign big names like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, these superstars are often impossible to buy unless you're managing a wealthy club. Veterans of this game mode prefer to sign youngsters and gradually develop them over time, and these hidden gems will be perfect for that purpose in EA FC 26 Career Mode.While they are low-rated to begin with, they have high potential. This indicates that with the right training and experience, these athletes will grow into top-tier talent capable of holding their own against the best players in the world.These are the best hidden gems in men's football in EA FC 26 Career Mode:Mokio: 70 (Potential: 89)Kees Smit: 72 (Potential: 87)Vuskovic: 72 (Potential: 87)Jeltsch: 72 (Potentla: 87)Julien Duranville: 72 (Potential: 87)Pablo Garcia: 66 (Potential: 87)Camarda: 65 (Potential: 87)Comuzzo: 74 (Potential: 86)Echeverri: 74 (Potential: 86)Stroeykens: 74 (Potential: 86)Talbi: 73 (Potential: 86)Mikey Moore: 72 (Potential: 86)Leo Sauer: 72 (Potential: 86)Wanner: 72 (Potential: 86)Lewis Miley: 72 (Potential: 86)Joao Costa: 71 (Potential: 86)Mouzakitis: 71 (Potential: 86)Karetsas: 70 (Potential: 86)Sverre Nypan: 69 (Potential: 86)Ouedraogo: 69 (Potential: 86)Meanwhile, these are some of the best hidden gems in women's football in EA FC 26 Career Mode:Dragoni: 71 (Potential: 90)Schertenleib: 74 (Potential: 89)Yohannes: 73 (Potential: 88)Bender: 73 (Potential: 87)Sehitler: 73 (Potential: 87)Eunate Astralaga: 74 (Potential: 86)Luyet: 73 (Potential: 86)Barcenas: 71 (Potential: 86)Ivelj: 69 (Potential: 86)Irune Dorada: 65 (Potential: 86)Lucia Corrales: 74 (Potential: 85)Baum: 72 (Potential: 85)Olaya Rodriguez: 72 (Potential: 85)Blindkilde Brown: 72 (Potential: 85)Sheika Scott: 70 (Potential: 85)Carla Camacho: 69 (Potential: 85)van Egmond: 65 (Potential: 85)Claire Hutton: 74 (Potential: 84)Jaedyn Shaw: 74 (Potential: 84)Sonia Majarin: 74 (Potential: 84)All these players have the potential to become top-tier under the FC IQ system, making them valuable assets in the game mode.