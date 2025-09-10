Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

EA Sports has released the overall ratings of some of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26, including Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. These talismanic strikers are widely regarded as two of the best forwards in the sport today, and their overall ratings in the upcoming title accurately reflect their abilities and reputation.Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland were amongst the four highest-rated players in FC 25 with an overall rating of 91. While they both had underwhelming campaigns when it comes to club success, they faired slightly differently on in individual level, and their EA FC 26 ratings have been tweaked to showcase this difference.Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland: Who is better in EA FC 26?While Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both failed to secure any major titles for their clubs last season, the Real Madrid forward was much better when it comes to his stats across all competitions. The Frenchman secured the European Golden Boot award in his first season for his new club, maintaining his overall rating of 91 in EA FC 26. However, Erling Haaland has been slightly downgraded.The Norwegian marksman is 90-rated in the latest game. Although he will still be an exceptional attacking force on the virtual pitch, his abilities will be slightly diminished when compared to FC 25. On the other hand, Kylian has consistently been a force to be reckoned with over the past few titles.This is a detailed comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonKylian MbappeErling HaalandOverall9190Pace9786Shooting9091Passing8170Dribbling9280Defending3745Physicality7688The Frenchman will also have the Quickstep+ PlayStyle, which will boost his acceleration. Meanwhile, the Norwegian striker will have the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which is arguably the most overpowered shooting trait under the FC IQ system. These stats and traits accurately depict their style of play and preferences.However, Kylian Mbappe will undoubtedly be much better than Erling Haaland in EA FC 26. Not only is he higher-rated in general, he's also much faster, a better dribbler, better passer and can play on the wing as well. He also has five-star skill moves, and has arguably been the best attacker on the virtual pitch over the past few years.While the Manchester City striker will be much stronger due to his tall stature, domineering in-game build and higher physical stats, the Real Madrid superstar will be a superior force in almost every other aspect.