Best Hindi names that Free Fire players can use in 2020

Free Fire is insanely popular in India and boasts a massive player base in the country. With 50 players generally dropping on the in-game island, users are often on the lookout for unique names that will make them stand out from the assortment.

Players initially get an option to set their IGN but the battle royale game also allows them to change their existing name at will.

In this article, we list out some of the best Hindi names for Free Fire in 2020.

Best Free Fire names in Hindi 2020

Some of the best Hindi names that Free Fire players can use are as follows:

#1 विनाशक

#2 आग

#3 चटटान

#4 बर्फ का गोला

#5 बन्दूकबाज

#6 खूंखार

#7 सरपंच

#8 काला कौवा

#9 शातिर शिकारी

#10 बड़ा डॉन

#11 जानवर

#12 क्रूर

#13 दरिंदा

#14 मोगली

#15 बुलेट

#16 लल्लनटॉप

#17 इंसान

#18 छोटे नवाब

#19 जहरीला

#20 बादशाह

#21 शूटर

#22 छोटा भाई

#23 अंगार

#24 खिलाडी

#25 शूरवीर

#26 शैतान

#27 दुष्ट आत्मा

#28 गॉडजिला

#29 ठाकुर

#30 माफिया बॉय

How to change your name in Free Fire

Changing your name in Free Fire is an easy task. All you have to do is follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the profile icon located on the top-left corner of the main menu.

Step 2: Click on the yellow icon that would be present just below the in-game name.

Click on the yellow 'name change' icon

Step 3: A dialog box will open up. You will then have to insert the required name in the text field.

Step 4: Click on OK. Your IGN has now been changed.

It is, however, important to note that changing your existing name in Free Fire is not free and will cost you 390 diamonds.