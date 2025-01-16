Best Honkai Star Rail The Herta Eidolons, ranked

The Herta’s limited-time Warp banner is now live in Honkai Star Rail, and players can roll in it to acquire the featured 5-star unit. Just like any other characters in this title, Trailblazers will be able to obtain copies of the 5-star, which will be converted to Eidolons, and in this case, you can get your hands on The Herta and her power-ups. Players can acquire a total of six Eidolons for every character, which boosts the unit’s potency by a significant amount.

This article will rank The Herta’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail based on their value. As usual, we won’t include the third and fifth ones since they only increase this Genius Society member’s ability level.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Ranking The Herta’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) The Sixteenth Key

The Sixteenth Key (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sixteenth Key is The Herta’s fourth Eidolon that boosts her Speed and all Erudition units in the same team simultaneously. This particular power-up can be quite good since SPD boost means more overall damage. For example, if the Erudition character gets an SPD boost, they will be able to act more in a single turn and regenerate Ultimate faster.

Since you have to spend a significant amount of Stellar Jades to get your hands on The Sixteenth Key, we have decided to rank this Eidolon in fourth place.

3) Night at Shorefall

The Herta’s first Eidolon, Night at Shorefall (Image via HoYoverse)

Night at Shorefall, The Herta’s first Eidolon, makes sure that this Genius Society member has a decent amount of Interpretation stacks active on the enemies at all times. Similar to the fourth entry, Night at Shorefall boosts The Herta’s damage output by a substantial amount. If you have enough Stellar Jades or Special Passes to spare, you can roll for this Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail.

Since Night at Shorefall considerably boosts The Herta's damage output and is quite easy to acquire, we placed it in the third spot.

2) Wind Through Keyhole

Wind Through Keyhole n Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta’s second Eidolon, Wind Through Keyhole, is worth getting in Honkai Star Rail. While acquiring this piece of power-up is on the cheaper side, it substantially boosts her potency in every fight. This particular Eidolon ensures The Herta gets to use her Enhanced Skill for a decent amount of turns while also bestowing her a chance to act immediately.

Players can easily dish out massive damage when having Wind Through Keyhole in possession. When compared to the third and fourth entry, its is far more superior; thereby, we placed it in the second rank.

1) Sweet Lure of Answer

Sweet Lure of Answer, The Herta's sixth Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

The best The Herta Eidolon you can get is her sixth one named, Sweet Lure of Answer. While obtaining this gear is quite expensive, it unlocks the unit’s true potential by granting her an abnormal amount of Ultimate damage multiplier depending on how many characters following the Erudition Path are in the team. On top of that, her attacks gain a passive RES PEN boost.

For that reason, Sweet Lure of Answer secures the first place of this list.

