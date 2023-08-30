Best hotkeys to use in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is a complex game with plenty of functions to perform and decisions to make as a player. For this, you can use the old-school process of using a keyboard and mouse and clicking to make selections. A convenient way of doing a task, it has also been the staple of previous Baldur's Gate games. However, you can also use hotkeys to get many jobs done.

When you play the game, the hotkeys are displayed on the screen. However, it takes some time to get used to it. Which hotkeys you use ultimately depends on your choices and preferences.

However, some are a godsend and will make your Baldur's Gate 3 save faster and easier to manage. Moreover, these hotkeys are more convenient if you utilize them regularly.

Baldur's Gate 3's hotkeys make the progression quicker

Left Alt

This is arguably the most essential key and is the only way to highlight any form of loot available on the map. Once you press it, all available loot or their source (chest or corpses) will appear on the map. While the radius will be limited, it's the best way to not miss out on any loot.

Once the loot is highlighted, clicking on it will automatically take you to the location and allow you to choose which items to keep.

F5

Save scumming might not be an "ethical" thing to do in video games, but things are different in Baldur's Gate 3. The chances for something to go wrong are high, and making bad choices is possible. Hence, saving at every point almost becomes necessary, especially if playing at a higher difficulty.

Instead of pressing the Esc button and going through the full-blown process of saving manually, use the F5.

Z - Jump

This hotkey's utility depends on your map's terrain, as a jump isn't always required. However, several areas of the map can only be accessed with the help of a jump. Using the mouse and selecting the action is possible, but it takes more time. Pressing the Z button is quicker and more convenient.

T - Inspect

There are numerous items in Baldur's Gate 3 that you may not know about. You can easily find one by pressing the T button before checking its description. All you need to do is hover over it and press the button to learn more about it.

While there are several other hotkeys in Baldur's Gate 3, the ones mentioned here are most frequently used.