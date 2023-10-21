5 best items to trade with Mashup Medals in Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event

Clash of Clans introduced a new Mashup Madness event to celebrate Halloween. It brings forth a few temporary but exciting changes to the game, including super troops, new in-game currencies like Mashup Medals and Sour Elixir, a reward track, and more. It also introduced a new cauldron that produces Sour Elixir, and collecting more of these currencies will move you forward in the event's reward track, yielding Mashup medals.

Along with all these changes, this Clash of Clans event also offers various time-limited collectibles, which can be purchased via the event's Mashup Medals. The preference to redeem items with the Mashup Medals may vary among players. However, there are a few items in the event that you must certainly try out.

Therefore, this article has listed the best five items you should redeem with your Mashup Medals in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event.

5 best items to purchase via Mashup Medals in Clash of Clans Mashup Madness Event

1) Research Potion

Research Potion (Image via Supercell)

Research Potion may not be an exclusive item, but it's one of the most useful potions available at a reasonable price in the ongoing event. It only works in the Home Village and boosts the laboratory working speed for an hour by 24 times.

You can buy this magic item by spending 220 Mashup Medals. Additionally, you can purchase up to nine Research Potions at the Event Deal section in the game.

Based on your needs, you can buy as many magic items as you want. However, you should ensure not to spend all of your Mashup Medals on a single commodity in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event so that you can also purchase other items.

2) Book of Heroes

Book of Heroes (Image via Supercell)

Book of Heroes is a somewhat rare magic item for the game's free players. It's used to instantly finish the ongoing upgrade of any Hero or Pet and works in both villages. You can only obtain it by completing the seasonal reward track or purchasing them directly with real money. Thankfully, the Mashup Madness event has made this item available at a relatively lower price.

You must spend 980 Mashup Medals to get Book of Heroes and can buy up to three of them in the game's Event Deals section.

3) Ghost Queen

Ghost Queen skin (Image via Supercell)

The legendary Queen's skin is exclusively available in the event. It's based on the Halloween theme, which doesn't fail to produce a spooky vibe. However, the skin costs a whopping 4650 Mashup Medals. Due to this, purchasing it will leave you with only a handful of Mashup Medals after you complete your Clash of Clans Mashup Madness reward track.

The cosmetic makes an ideal choice for those who don't have any skin for their Archer Queen. Otherwise, you can choose to refrain from buying this item.

4) Builder Potion

Builder Potion (Image via Supercell)

Builder Potions are another magic item in Clash of Clans that players often find hard to grasp. It's used to boost your builder's working speed for an hour by 10 times their usual pace. It's solely available in the seasonal rewards track and in-game shop, requiring real money to be purchased.

The Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event has made this item available. It'll cost you 560 Mashup Medals, and you can purchase up to nine of these items in the game's Event Deals section.

5) Mashup Madness Event's decorations

Exclusive Mashup Madness event's decoration (Image via Supercell)

Spending your Mashup Medals on one of these event-exclusive decorations can be a good choice. It can also work as a souvenir for the Mashup Madness event while at the same time giving your base good decor.

These exclusive decorations include Cosy Coffin, Spooky Spa, Pumpkin Scarecrow, and "Friendly" Clown. The first three decorations will cost you 1025 Mashup Medals each, whereas the last will cost you 825 Mashup Medals.

Click on the link to learn about the Top 5 attack combinations for Town Hall 11.