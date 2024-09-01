Best Light Cones to pull in Honkai Star Rail 2.5, ranked

During the entirety of Honkai Star Rail 2.5, six Light Cones are scheduled to be featured in the limited-time banners. The first half will feature a whopping four LCs while the second phase only boasts two. Apart from the characters, if you are aiming only for the signature Light Cones, you need to keep some things in mind if you already don’t own the respective 5-star units.

Since the upcoming update will boast six 5-star Light Cones in the Warp banners, this article ranks each of them and takes a look at their value in Honkai Star Rail 2.5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Ranking all upcoming 5-star Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

6) Patience Is All You Need

Patience Is All You Need in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don’t have Kafka and are not planning to pull for her, you should not roll for Patience Is All You Need in Honkai Star Rail 2.5. This BiS (Best in Slot) Light Cone is an excellent item and can unleash its full potential when it's equipped on Kafka.

Moreover, if you still end up getting this Light Cone, you can use it on any Nihility DPS units since it boasts quite high stats compared to others. The Unique effect of this 5-star gear can also inflict a decent bit of damage on the opponents.

5) Reforged Remembrance

Reforged Remembrance in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you already have Black Swan on your account, Reforged Remembrance is a must-pull Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 2.5. This 5-star piece of gear can easily boost the wielder’s overall DPS output by a notable amount but cannot prove its worth when equipping on other characters than Black Swan.

Reforged Remembrance can only be used on a number of Nihility DPS characters since it boosts the wielder’s ATK and allows their attacks to ignore the adversaries' DEF.

4) Worrisome, Blissful

Worrisome, Blissful in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Worrisome, Blissful is an excellent The Hunt Light Cone that can be used by many follow-up unleashing units threading on the aforementioned Path. It grants a significant amount of CRIT Rate and DMG boost to the wielder, which makes this gear quite worthy of pulling. There are several characters that tread on the identical Path and excel in the same playstyle such as Dr. Ratio and Feixiao.

You should definitely pull for Worrisome, Blissful in Honkai Star Rail 2.5 as its value is quite good and the FUA team compositions are in meta.

3) Scent Alone Stays True

Scent Alone Stays True 5-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Scent Alone Stays True is Lingsha’s signature Light Cone, which is scheduled to be released alongside the launch of Honkai Star Rail 2.5’s second phase. Judging by the value of the LC, it’s a decent Light Cone that can be used by the Abundance characters that dabble in Break Effect.

Since Lingsha is an Abundance unit and the replacement of Gallagher in various BE (Break Effect) team compositions, this Light Cone suits the BE playstyle the best. If you are considering skipping Lingsha, you should definitely pull for this gear as it can boost Firefly or any BE scaling DPS units’ damage output by a significant amount.

2) Flowing Nightglow

Flowing Nightglow in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are looking for a Harmony Light Cone that works well with most of the units treading on the aforementioned Path, Flowing Nightglow is the one. The LC grants the wielder an Energy regeneration boost which makes it a must-pull gear for all players regardless of what Harmony characters they have in their account.

Moreover, the ATK and overall damage boost are beneficial for most of the damage dealers in this turn-based gacha title.

1) I Venture Forth to Hunt

I Venture Forth to Hunt in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Feixiao’s signature Light Cone, I Venture Forth to Hunt can grant the user a 15% CRIT Rate boost while also enhancing their Ultimate ability’s damage. This LC can single-handedly enhance its wielder’s damage output as it enables its user’s ultimate ability to ignore the opponent’s DEF.

If you are pulling for Feixiao during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 2.5, you should definitely roll for this Light Cone as it can boost her damage by a significant amount.

