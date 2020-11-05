4 Best Light Machine Guns (LMG) in COD Mobile Season 10

COD Mobile has become one of the most popular battle royale games on all app stores. The game features HD quality graphics and a splendid audio experience. The COD Mobile game has various weapons available for players to battle it out against their rival players.

Light Machine Guns (LMG) are very resourceful weapons and offer great value to players. They have high hit damage and an impressive rate of fire. In this article, we discuss the best LMGs in season 10 of COD Mobile.

Note: All the stats have been taken from the game.

4 Best Light Machine Guns in COD Mobile

#1 M4LMG:

One of the best Light Machine Guns in COD Mobile is the M4LMG. The weapon has an excellent fire rate and high hit damage. It has a base damage of 46, which is the highest among all the other LMGs in the game. The M4LMG has less recoil and is also suitable for mid-range sprays on opponents.

#2 Chopper:

The second recommended LMG in the game is the Chopper. The gun has an impressive rate of fire, along with good control. It can be unlocked upon reaching a certain level in the multiplayer mode of the game. The Chopper LMG has an average hit damage of 40, which is really great with its 75 rate of fire in COD Mobile.

#3 S36:

The S36 is another significant choice for an LMG in the title. The weapon has extraordinary accuracy but lacks control in the mid-range and long-range gunfights. It also has a base damage of 40, which is good considering its rapid rate of fire.

#4 UL736:

The fourth best Light Machine Gun in COD Mobile is the UL736. The weapon has an average rate of fire and median damage per hit. It has a base damage of 40 hit points, along with a good range. The UL736 comes pre-unlocked for all the players in the multiplayer mode.

