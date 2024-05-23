With the best loadout for Cleaners in XDefiant, you can go through the in-game lobby decimating anyone that comes your way. Cleaners, as evident from the name, excel at cleaning up fights. Their passive ability is incredibly powerful and allows them to deal incendiary damage to enemy players, leaving a status burn effect on them upon impact.

This article explores the best loadout for Cleaners in XDefiant and provides you with a list of weapons that work best for this class.

What is the best AR loadout for Cleaners in XDefiant?

AK-47 loadout (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

The AK-47 is the best assault rifle for Cleaners to pick up in XDefiant. Its high damage and fast TTK are perfect, and when paired with the Faction's passive incendiary damage, your damage output goes to a whole new level.

Players must be cautious when using this weapon because of its extremely high recoil. Unlike other ARs, the AK has quite a steep kick to counter its low TTK and high damage per bullet. If you manage to master its recoil, you will be unstoppable when using this weapon.

You might be interested in: XDefiant PC crashing error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Optics: Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Front Rail: Pistol Grip

Best SMG loadout for Cleaners in XDefiant

MP5A2 (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

The MP5A2 is a great SMG for Cleaners. Though it lacks damage, the MP5A2 makes up for it with its extended magazine size and fantastic range. It allows players to successfully decimate enemies in both short- and medium-range combat, making it a versatile weapon pick for most maps. For best results, you should attach an optic of your choice on the gun.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome Lined

Chrome Lined Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Optics : Reflex

: Reflex Magazine: Default

Default Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Removed

Best sniper loadout for Cleaners in XDefiant

TAC-50 (Image via Ubisoft and xdloadout.pro)

The TAC-50 is definitely the go-to choice when it comes to snipers. It is the strongest weapon in the game, and if you want to opt for a sniper rifle, we urge you to pick this up.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Optic: CQBSS Scope 8x

CQBSS Scope 8x Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Lightweight Stock

Read more: XDefiant "content is not available in your region" error: Possible fixes, causes, and more

Best shotgun loadout for Cleaners in XDefiant

The Double B is our go-to choice when it comes to shotguns. Perfect for close-quarter engagements, the Double B pairs perfectly with the Cleaners' passive ability in XDefiant. It is a meta-tier combo, provided you have the mechanical skill to pull off such a high-risk weapon.

Recommended loadout

Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Lightweight Stock

For more XDefiant news and guides, check these links below

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback